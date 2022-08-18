LeBron James to remain a Los Angeles Laker with £80.6million contract extension By Press Association August 18 2022, 1.49am LeBron James has come to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a mammoth contract extension which will make him the highest-earning player in NBA history (Ashley Landis/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up LeBron James has come to terms with the Los Angeles Lakers on a mammoth contract extension which will make him the highest-earning player in NBA history. The 37-year-old’s management agency, Klutch Sports Group, said the two-year extension was worth 97.1million dollars (£80.6million). In a post on Twitter, Klutch’s official account said: “Congrats @KingJames on your 2 year 97.1M dollar extension and becoming the highest paid player in the history of the NBA!” Congrats @KingJames on your 2 year 97.1M dollar extension and becoming the highest paid player in the history of the NBA! #Klutch pic.twitter.com/FAF3JaA0zs— Klutch Sports Group (@KlutchSports) August 17, 2022 The extension will take James’s career guaranteed earnings past Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant to 532million dollars (£441.6million). James joined the Lakers from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. He secured his fourth championship with the Lakers’ NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat in 2020. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Deloitte says top-flight clubs can ‘look forward with optimism’ after Covid-19 Waistcoat issue resolved for Judd Trump after suitcase drama in Germany Jon Dahl Tomasson unhappy with Blackburn’s intensity against Reading Alex Neil proud of Sunderland despite loss at Sheffield United Chris Wilder could not believe Middlesbrough failed to beat Stoke Steve Bruce repeats call for attacking additions to squad after Cardiff blank Matt Hudson-Smith elated after defending his European 400m title Struggling West Brom frustrated by Cardiff Sheffield United see off 10-man Sunderland at Bramall Lane Reading condemn Blackburn to first defeat of the season More from The Courier 'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender… 0 Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to… 0 Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan 0 Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike 0 Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures