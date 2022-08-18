Arrest over fatal stabbing of 87-year-old on mobility scooter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arrest over fatal stabbing of 87-year-old on mobility scooter

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 6.53am Updated: August 18 2022, 8.21pm
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London.

He was arrested at an address in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident.

“As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made and this investigation is progressing at pace.”

It comes after officers were called to Cayton Road in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing and Mr O’Halloran was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Mr O’Halloran was stabbed in Western Avenue at about 4pm before managing to travel around 75 yards on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.

Neighbours described witnessing the moment police arrested a man on suspicion of his murder.

Rahul Patel, 28, saw police break down his neighbour’s door with a battering ram before handcuffing the suspect in the early hours of Thursday.

He said: “I saw the arrest when the police burst in.

Forensic officers at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London,
Forensic officers were sent to the scene in west London following the fatal stabbing (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“There was loads of riot gear, guns and loads of people, a canine dog, armed police – they were circling the street.”

Piera Cheent, 76, said he heard “screaming and shouting” as a man was led away by police in Southall.

He said: “At about 1.30am I heard a lot of noise.

“I was wondering what it was and looked through the window, and they were actually police officers, they were trying to get the guy out of the house.

“Two officers were holding him with his hands behind his back.

“As soon as he came out of the house he sat on the floor. Eventually they picked him up and took him away, put him in the van.”

Kalsi Nasther, 80, said she is “scared”, adding: “I’ve got a mobility scooter too but I’m not taking it out any more, not alone.”

Mr O’Halloran was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare, in the west of Ireland.

Police and forensic officers at a property in Southall, west London
Police and forensic officers at a property in Southall, west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The local community in Clare expressed their “deep shock” following the pensioner’s death.

Mr O’Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Local Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death has left his home community in Ennistymon in “deep shock and sadness”.

Mr Conway noted the passionate musician was “very popular” in Greenford and often busked for charity.

Footage on social media shows Mr O’Halloran busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

Former Labour MP Stephen Pound paid tribute to Mr O’Halloran, an ex-constituent, telling GB News “Tom was a real local character” and a “sweet, lovely man.”

