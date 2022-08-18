Hurricane winds and violent storms leave seven dead in France and Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hurricane winds and violent storms leave seven dead in France and Italy

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 12.32pm Updated: August 18 2022, 5.06pm
Beaches in Marseille were forced to close following thunderstorms on Wednesday (Daniel Cole/AP)
Beaches in Marseille were forced to close following thunderstorms on Wednesday (Daniel Cole/AP)

Violent thunderstorms and hurricane-force winds left at least seven people dead in France and Italy, uprooting trees in Tuscany and on the French island of Corsica and ripping away brick shards from St Mark’s famed bell tower in Venice.

Elsewhere, dozens of boats in the Mediterranean Sea called for emergency help.

The storm produced gusts of more than 136mph in some areas, the national weather agency Meteo France said.

Dozens were injured and 12 were hospitalised in Corsica, one person critically, authorities said. About 45,000 households were without power on the island.

A closed-off beach with high levels of pollution is pictured the morning after a storm passed through Marseille, southern France
The southern French city of Marseille was also hit by thunderstorms, forcing the closure of nearby beaches (Daniel Cole/AP)

Storms in recent days have slammed Western European countries after a summer of extreme weather, while neighbours in central and eastern Europe are still suffering exceptional heatwaves and drought.

Two people were killed in separate incidents in Tuscany when trees were ripped up by storms on Thursday, one near the city of Lucca and another near Carrara. Another four people were injured by falling trees at a campsite near Carrara.

In Corsica, a 13-year-old girl died after a tree fell in a campsite in the coastal town of Sagone. A 72-year-old woman was killed when a beach restaurant roof fell on her vehicle in Coggia, and a 46-year-old man died in a campsite in the town of Calvi.

Rescue crews found the bodies of a 62-year-old fisherman and an unidentified kayaker off Corsica’s west and east coasts, according to the French maritime authority for the Mediterranean.

It said both had died as a result of the sudden storm and that more than 100 grounded, wrecked or stranded ships in the area had called for emergency help.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin travelled to the island on Thursday.

A runner passes rainwater produced by storms in Marseille
A runner passes rainwater produced by storms in Marseille (Daniel Cole/AP)

In Venice, high winds detached pieces of brick from St Mark’s bell tower, which stands in front of the famed cathedral. Tourists were evacuated from the structure, which was cordoned off. The storm upended chairs and tables in St Mark’s Square and elsewhere, and swept away beach chairs on the nearby Lido.

Winds rose suddenly and calmed within five minutes, Carlo Alberto Tesserin, the caretaker of the Basilica and bell tower, said.

“These were not usual winds for us,” he told The Associated Press.

In northern Italy, an overnight storm forced the closures of a train line southeast of Genoa after high winds carried beach structures onto the tracks, damaging the electrical circuitry.

The storm struck during Italy’s busiest beach holiday week.

The mayor of Sestri Levanti, Valentina Ghio, warned that whirlwinds were possible and appealed to visitors to stay away from beaches until the severe weather had passed.

Hail the size of walnuts pummelled Italy’s Liguria region with enough force to break the windows of homes and damage orchards and gardens.

While northern Italy has suffered its worst drought in decades this year, heavy rains in recent days that brought scattered hailstorms, whirlwinds and flooding have damaged or destroyed entire crops of fruits and vegetables along with vineyards and olive orchards, according to the Italian agricultural lobby Coldiretti.

Thunderstorms on Wednesday flooded Paris underground stations and the Old Port of Marseille, and winds over 60mph were recorded at the top of the Eiffel Tower during a flash flood on Tuesday.

The fierce rains come amid a summer of drought, heatwaves and forest fires across Europe that scientists link to climate change.

