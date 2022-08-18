Neil Bath playing important role in recruitment as Chelsea pursue young talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neil Bath playing important role in recruitment as Chelsea pursue young talent

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 12.49pm
Chelsea’s high-profile signing of teenage talent Carney Chukwuemeka, pictured, is at the heart of increased trust in the club’s academy bosses (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chelsea’s high-profile signing of teenage talent Carney Chukwuemeka, pictured, is at the heart of increased trust in the club’s academy bosses (Mike Egerton/PA)

Academy boss Neil Bath has been handed a central role in Chelsea’s transfer planning this summer, the PA news agency understands.

The Blues are understood to be closing in on completing a £12million deal for Inter Milan’s 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Chelsea have already recruited Aston Villa’s highly-rated 18-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and the Blues are determined to continue chasing the game’s top young talents.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Todd Boehly, pictured, and Chelsea’s other new bosses have entrusted great responsibility in the club’s academy (John Walton/PA)

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, Arsenal’s Omari Hutchinson, Brighton’s Zak Sturge and Southampton’s Tyler Dibling have all also been signed this summer.

The Blues are also monitoring Brazil Under-16 star Endrick, the forward already on the radar of many top European clubs.

New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have handed manager Thomas Tuchel a crucial role in the summer’s transfer business.

But the Blues’ new chiefs have also entrusted major responsibility to acclaimed and experienced youth coach Bath amid the west London club’s wide-ranging overhaul.

Chelsea have already spent big on front-line signings Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

The Blues are understood to be pressing ahead undeterred with a summer’s transfer business designed to transform the Stamford Bridge squad.

Tuchel is thought to be confident of convincing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join from Barcelona, with the Blues also continuing to push on a deal for Nou Camp midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Thomas Tuchel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang File Photo
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left, and Thomas Tuchel, right, could reunite at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Stamford Bridge chiefs are also pressing ahead with talks over Leicester defender Wesley Fofana and Everton forward Anthony Gordon.

New chairman and interim sporting director Boehly is thought to have been just as determined to bring in some of the game’s brightest young talents as to bolster the number of senior stars.

Bath has coached at Chelsea since 1993 and has overseen the academy’s progress into one of the world’s premier footballing production lines.

The Chelsea academy prides itself on producing players not just of the highest quality, but also attitude and personality.

Boehly and Eghbali have backed Bath and his staff fully not just in continuing their existing work, but also to guide the club’s longer-term recruitment.

Chukwuemeka and Casadei, should he join as expected, will be thought to push straight away for first-team chances.

But Chelsea’s designs on the duo are based around the years ahead, and a lasting transfer strategy.

