Ethiopia brands WHO chief’s Tigray comments ‘unethical’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ethiopia brands WHO chief’s Tigray comments ‘unethical’

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 1.02pm
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is himself an ethnic Tigrayan (Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP)
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is himself an ethnic Tigrayan (Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP)

Ethiopia’s government has criticised as “unethical” a statement by the World Health Organisation’s director-general that the crisis in the country’s Tigray region is “the worst disaster on Earth” and his assertion that the lack of attention from global leaders may be due to Tigrayans’ skin colour.

The spokeswoman for Ethiopia’s prime minister told journalists that the comments by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus were “unbecoming of such a high-profile position”.

Billene Seyoum suggested that Dr Tedros, himself an ethnic Tigrayan, should recuse himself from his post if he wanted to talk this way.

She spoke a day after the WHO chief, in an emotional statement at a press briefing, asserted that the six million people in Tigray had been “under siege” for the last 21 months because of the conflict that erupted there in late 2020 between Ethiopian and Tigray forces.

Aid arrives in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia earlier this year
Aid arrives in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia (Ben Curtis/AP)

“I haven’t heard in the last few months any head of state talking about the Tigray situation anywhere in the developed world. Anywhere.
Why?” Dr Tedros asked.

“Maybe the reason is the colour of the skin of the people in Tigray.”

Earlier this year, he asked whether the world’s overwhelming focus on Russia’s war in Ukraine was due to racism, although he acknowledged the conflict there had global consequences.

Ethiopia’s conflict has serious regional implications, with the potential to destabilise the strategic and sometimes turbulent Horn of Africa region.

Very little humanitarian aid was allowed into Tigray after Tigray forces retook much of the region in June 2021, and humanitarian workers and local health workers described people starving to death and basic medical supplies running out.

Aid has started flowing more substantially in the past few months amid international mediation efforts, but the deliveries are widely described as inadequate to meet the needs of the millions of people essentially trapped there. Aid groups say major shortages of fuel to deliver supplies remain.

Sacks of food earmarked for the Tigray and Afar regions in a warehouse of the World Food Programme in Ethiopia
Sacks of food earmarked for the Tigray and Afar regions in a warehouse of the World Food Programme in Ethiopia (AP)

The resumption of basic services and banking remains a key demand of the Tigray leaders.

On Thursday, the prime minister’s spokeswoman said “an operable environment needs to happen” for the return of those services, including safety guarantees for service workers in the region.

She also noted a government proposal for “peace talks in the coming weeks” and stressed they must be without preconditions. She accused the Tigray leaders of “looking for excuses to avoid these peace talks”.

She dismissed Tigray forces’ allegations of new attacks by Ethiopian forces as “a mechanism to deflect” discussions on the peace process.

Ethiopia’s government has said it is willing to hold talks “any time, any place” but led by its preferred mediator, the African Union special envoy.

In a sign of its rejection of other mediation efforts attempted by neighbouring Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta with backing from the United States, Ethiopia’s government offered its congratulations to Kenyan president-elect William Ruto within minutes of Monday’s declaration of his election win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help the public ‘minimise’ pressure on A&E for the winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
Patients to be asked to minimise emergency service use over winter
A nurse wearing an NHS hi-tech goggle which is being used on home visits (NHS England/PA)
New smart glasses to help nurses maximise time with patients on home visits
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has confirmed he is in talks over a new Chelsea contract (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension
The Duke of Cambridge (PA)
Duke of Cambridge says New Zealand floods reminder to protect environment
Noah Donohoe died two years ago (Family handout/PA)
Noah’s mother ‘humbled’ over calls to name bridge after tragic schoolboy
Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s (RR Auction via AP)
Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly 700,000 dollars
The family of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was killed in a violent attack as he travelled on his mobility scooter in London, have spoken of their “complete numbness” following his death (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Thomas O’Halloran’s family devastated by death of ‘kind and gentle’ man
El Shafee Elsheikh victims’ families say his silence ‘speaks volumes’ (Andrew Harnik/AP)
El Shafee Elsheikh’s victims’ families say his silence ‘speaks volumes’
Twitter users have posted videos of them reading Sir Salman Rushdie’s work aloud in support of the author (Francisco Goldman/Sacha Langton-Gilks/PA)
Fans of Sir Salman Rushdie from across the globe express solidarity on Twitter

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0