German chancellor condemns Holocaust denial in call with Israeli PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

German chancellor condemns Holocaust denial in call with Israeli PM

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 1.29pm Updated: August 18 2022, 2.01pm
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaking at a news conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaking at a news conference with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)

German chancellor Olaf Scholz told Israel’s prime minister that he condemns any attempts to deny or downplay the Holocaust, offering reassurance after Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas sparked outrage with remarks to that effect earlier this week.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Mr Scholz in Berlin, Mr Abbas on Tuesday accused Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years.

Mr Scholz, who was standing next to Mr Abbas, did not immediately react to the comments but later strongly criticised them.

Mr Scholz’s office said the German leader spoke by phone on Thursday with Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid to discuss relations between their countries.

Mahmoud Abbas, left, and Olaf Scholz
Mahmoud Abbas, left, and Olaf Scholz held a joint news conference in Berlin on Tuesday (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)

“The chancellor emphasised that he sharply condemns any attempt to deny or relativise the Holocaust,” Mr Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

“The comments by President Abbas in Berlin were intolerable and completely unacceptable to (the chancellor) and the entire German government,” Mr Hebestreit added.

“Keeping alive the memory of the civilisational rupture of the Shoah is an everlasting responsibility of this and every German government,” he added, referring to the Holocaust by the commonly used Hebrew word.

Mr Lapid’s office said he thanked Mr Scholz both in his role as Israeli prime minister and as the son of Holocaust survivors.

Post-war German governments have long argued that the word Holocaust refers to a unique crime: the systematic murder of six million European Jews by the Nazis and their henchmen during the Third Reich.

Mr Abbas appeared on Wednesday to walk back his comments.

Mahmoud Abbas
Mahmoud Abbas’ remarks drew outrage in Europe, the United States and Israel (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)

His office said in a written statement that the Palestinian leader’s reference “was not intended to deny the singularity of the Holocaust that occurred in the last century”.

While Mr Abbas’ remarks drew outrage in Europe, the United States and Israel — Mr Lapid called them “not only a moral disgrace, but a monstrous lie” — Mr Scholz received criticism as well for not intervening immediately at the news conference held at his chancellery.

“That a relativisation of the Holocaust, especially in Germany, at a press conference in the Federal Chancellery, goes unchallenged, I consider scandalous,” Josef Schuster, the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said.

Mr Abbas’ comments came in response to an Associated Press question about the the 50th anniversary of the attack by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, which resulted in the death of 11 members of the Israeli team and a German police officer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help the public ‘minimise’ pressure on A&E for the winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
Patients to be asked to minimise emergency service use over winter
A nurse wearing an NHS hi-tech goggle which is being used on home visits (NHS England/PA)
New smart glasses to help nurses maximise time with patients on home visits
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has confirmed he is in talks over a new Chelsea contract (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension
The Duke of Cambridge (PA)
Duke of Cambridge says New Zealand floods reminder to protect environment
Noah Donohoe died two years ago (Family handout/PA)
Noah’s mother ‘humbled’ over calls to name bridge after tragic schoolboy
Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s (RR Auction via AP)
Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly 700,000 dollars
The family of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was killed in a violent attack as he travelled on his mobility scooter in London, have spoken of their “complete numbness” following his death (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Thomas O’Halloran’s family devastated by death of ‘kind and gentle’ man
El Shafee Elsheikh victims’ families say his silence ‘speaks volumes’ (Andrew Harnik/AP)
El Shafee Elsheikh’s victims’ families say his silence ‘speaks volumes’
Twitter users have posted videos of them reading Sir Salman Rushdie’s work aloud in support of the author (Francisco Goldman/Sacha Langton-Gilks/PA)
Fans of Sir Salman Rushdie from across the globe express solidarity on Twitter

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0