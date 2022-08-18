Two arrested over Oldham mill fire deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two arrested over Oldham mill fire deaths

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 2.13pm
Two people have been arrested by police investigating four deaths following a fire at Bismark House Mill in Oldham in May (Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
Two people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of four others following a fire in a mill in May.

They are being held in custody for questioning on suspicion of manslaughter and drugs and organised crime offences in the wake of the blaze in Oldham on May 7, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Members of the force’s Major Incident Team arrested the pair after executing warrants at two properties on Thursday morning.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that human remains found in the remnants of Bismark House Mill in Bower Street following the fire belonged to four individuals.

Last week one of the victims was identified as Vietnamese national Uoc Van Nguyen.

The 31-year-old was one of four Vietnamese nationals reported missing to the force on July 21.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families in Vietnam. They are being fully updated and supported by specially trained officers, as we try to find the answers we need and they deserve.

“These arrests are part of our inquiries to establish why Uoc and three other, currently unidentified, individuals were in the mill during the fire. We are making progress but our investigation is very much ongoing.

“Anyone with information which may assist us should contact Greater Manchester Police, or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

