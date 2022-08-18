Building company director in court over wall-collapse death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Building company director in court over wall-collapse death

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 2.50pm
Sasha Rudyy, left, and his son at his graduation (family handout/PA)
Sasha Rudyy, left, and his son at his graduation (family handout/PA)

A building company director has appeared in court accused of the manslaughter of an employee who died after a wall collapse.

Simon Briggs, 60, who is sole director of Stonehurst Estates Ltd, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, after being summonsed.

Oleksander Rudyy, known as Sasha, died in an incident on a building site where he was working in Vittoria Street, in the Jewellery Quarter area of Birmingham, on May 8, 2019.

Vittoria Street
The scene in Vittoria Street immediately after the collapse (West Midlands Ambulance Service/PA)

The company, Stonehurst, is separately accused of failing to “plan and carry out the demolition or dismantling of a structure in such a manner as to prevent danger” with “the consent, or connivance, or neglect on the part of Simon Briggs”.

Another company which has Briggs as sole director – Vittoria Apartments Ltd – is accused of the same breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The firms, Stonehurst and Vittoria, are also each facing a charge of corporate manslaughter after allegedly carrying out a “gross breach of a relevant duty of care” to Mr Rudyy.

Another man, Vasyl Bychkov, who gave his nationality as Ukrainian in court when asked if he needed a translator, appeared alongside Briggs accused of Mr Rudyy’s manslaughter.

The 43-year-old is also facing a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act that while working as a fellow employee on-site, he “failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of others… including Oleksander Rudyy” and another man, named in the charge as Yuriy Hnativ.

Neither man was asked to enter any pleas.

Briggs, of Danehill, West Sussex, and Bychkov, of Victoria Rise, Clapham, south London, were bailed to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on September 16.

Ahead of the hearing, Mr Rudyy’s widow Nelly said in a tribute issued through law firm Fieldfisher: “Sasha’s passing has left a big hole in my heart that can never be filled.

“There is an emptiness inside of me that will haunt me every day for the rest of my life.”

His 26-year-old son Volodymyr said: “He was not only a good father, but a really good friend.

“It just splits your life in half because everything you have imagined will never come true.

“You are powerless when your loved one passes, there is nothing you can do.

“Three years have passed and it is still very hard.”

