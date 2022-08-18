Sadiq Khan blames spate of violence on school holidays, long days and heatwave By Press Association August 18 2022, 3.06pm (Victoria Jones/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from UK & World Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to take phone Travellers unable to show vaccination records as NHS Covid Pass goes down Man caught with explosives jailed again after breaching court requirements Climate protesters target the Vatican’s Laocoon statue Judge denies bail for man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie Woman tells court of frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18 EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader Police appeal to find man after alleged abduction and sexual assault of girl More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…