British and Argentine Falklands veterans unite to scale Mont Blanc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

British and Argentine Falklands veterans unite to scale Mont Blanc

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 3.09pm
The veterans will attempt to scale Mont Blanc over six days (Alamy/PA
The veterans will attempt to scale Mont Blanc over six days (Alamy/PA

A team of British and Argentine Falklands War veterans will attempt to scale Mont Blanc next month in an “act of reconciliation” to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

This year marked four decades since the end of the undeclared war, which lasted for 10 weeks from April 2 until June 14, 1982, after Argentina invaded the British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic.

The conflict ended with an Argentine surrender, ultimately claiming the lives of 225 British servicemen, 649 Argentine military personnel, and three civilians.

Alejandro Diego
One of the climbers, Argentine veteran Alejandro Diego, was 20 when he was sent to fight in the Falklands (Alejandro Diego/PA)

But now an Anglo-Argentine team of six Falklands War veterans plans to embark on a six-day mission to climb the 15,774ft mountain in an effort to highlight the spirit of reconciliation between the two countries.

The former soldiers from the Argentine forces, Gurkhas, Welsh Guards, Royal Engineers, SAS, and the Royal Marines will begin their French Alps expedition to climb the highest mountain in western Europe on September 11.

The veterans will be raising money for Blesma, a military charity that provides limbless and injured veterans with lifelong support.

Argentine Alejandro Diego, a 20-year-old conscript when he was sent to the Falkland Islands on April 2, 1982, will travel from his home in Buenos Aires to join the expedition.

Alejandro Diego
Mr Diego returned to visit the graves of his comrades at a cemetery in the Falklands (Alejandro Diego/PA)

Mr Diego, 60, said he was once “determined to kill the British” after his friend was killed during the conflict, but that he later realised “nobody deserves to die for a piece of land”.

“From birth it is as though we are microchipped to believe ‘Malvinas son Argentinas’ – that the islands are part of Argentina,” he said. “But it is not the same from the point of view of the Islanders.

“We can’t take them back through force; instead, we have to make Argentina such a lovely place to live that the Falkland Islands want to belong to Argentina again.

“We have to accept that the Islanders, as human beings, have the right to choose their own future – and the war made me see that,” he said.

“The challenge for us is that the Islanders’ wishes coincide with our wishes as a nation.”

Falklands war timetable
(PA Graphics)

On a 2012 visit to the Argentine cemetery on the Falklands, Mr Diego said that his friend’s spirit told him “that the way to honour the dead is to reach an agreement, not more conflict… Nobody deserves to die for a piece of land.”

The Mont Blanc expedition will be led by former Welsh Guardsman Will Kevans, 59, who said: “Alejandro’s story needs to be heard because it reminds us all that there are two sides to every story – and every war – and, at their hearts, are people.

“We were all very young when we went into battle and we owe it to those that follow us to try and ensure it never happens again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to take phone
The NHS Covid Pass, a digital record of individuals’ vaccine records, has become inaccessible – leaving British travellers struggling to board flights (PA)
Travellers unable to show vaccination records as NHS Covid Pass goes down
Anwar Driouich, who was jailed in 2020 after admitting possessing 10kg of Ammonium Nitrate and seven terrorist manuals, was on Thursday sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 18 months in prison for concealing an alias and financial accounts from police, according to Counter Terrorism Policing (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Man caught with explosives jailed again after breaching court requirements
(Ultima Generazione Via AP)
Climate protesters target the Vatican’s Laocoon statue
Sir Salman Rushdie (PA)
Judge denies bail for man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie
R Kelly (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
Woman tells court of frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks after a meeting with the Serbian president and Kosovo’s prime minister in Brussels on Thursday (Virginia Mayo/AP)
EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, right, shakes hands with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Lviv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader
(GMP)
Police appeal to find man after alleged abduction and sexual assault of girl
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk insists they are not looking to make a statement at Old Trafford on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Virgil Van Dijk insists Liverpool not wanting to make statement against Man Utd

More from The Courier

Liam Churches, 15, who was missing from Perth, has been traced.
Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well
Phil Welsh holding picture of son Lee, who died in 2017.
Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis…
1
John Alexander.
'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period…
1
The veterans will attempt to scale Mont Blanc over six days (Alamy/PA
Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation
Caitlin Medwik, Scott Wilson and daughter Kayleigh, and their Rosyth home following the fire.
Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support
0
Allan Bryant's parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan
Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…