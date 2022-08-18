Harry on surprise trip to Mozambique to promote wildlife conservation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harry on surprise trip to Mozambique to promote wildlife conservation

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 4.17pm
The Duke of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has paid a solo visit to Mozambique to highlight wildlife conservation in the southern African country.

Harry travelled from California without the Duchess of Sussex for the short stay earlier this week in his capacity as president of African Parks.

The duke’s spokesperson said Harry was welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature areas.

Harry was shown – in pictures which surfaced on Twitter – dressed casually in a cap, polo shirt, shorts and trainers in the coastal town of Vilanculos.

The popular beach resort is the gateway to the islands of the Bazaruto Archipelago, renowned for their idyllic beaches and diverse marine wildlife.

In 2010, Harry went to Mozambique to tour a minefield with the Halo Trust, while dressed in a visor and protective vest in scenes reminiscence of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry visits The HALO Trust
Harry being shown a minefield in Tete Province, Mozambique in 2010 (Fiona Willoughby/HALO Trust/PA)

African Parks is one of the few private patronages Harry retained when he stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020.

He has worked with the charity since 2016 where he helped them complete their relocation of 500 elephants in Malawi.

The non-profit conservation organisation manages around 20 national parks in partnership with governments and local communities, in nearly a dozen countries including Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda and Chad.

Harry is preparing for a whirlwind return to the UK at the start of September with Meghan, when the pair set to attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester and the WellChild Awards in London.

They will also head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

The royal family is bracing itself for Harry’s forthcoming tell-all book, which he has vowed will be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Dina Asher-Smith was back in action at the European Championships after pulling up during the 100m final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to take phone
The NHS Covid Pass, a digital record of individuals’ vaccine records, has become inaccessible – leaving British travellers struggling to board flights (PA)
Travellers unable to show vaccination records as NHS Covid Pass goes down
Anwar Driouich, who was jailed in 2020 after admitting possessing 10kg of Ammonium Nitrate and seven terrorist manuals, was on Thursday sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 18 months in prison for concealing an alias and financial accounts from police, according to Counter Terrorism Policing (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Man caught with explosives jailed again after breaching court requirements
(Ultima Generazione Via AP)
Climate protesters target the Vatican’s Laocoon statue
Sir Salman Rushdie (PA)
Judge denies bail for man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie
R Kelly (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
Woman tells court of frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks after a meeting with the Serbian president and Kosovo’s prime minister in Brussels on Thursday (Virginia Mayo/AP)
EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, right, shakes hands with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Lviv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader
(GMP)
Police appeal to find man after alleged abduction and sexual assault of girl

More from The Courier

Liam Churches, 15, who was missing from Perth, has been traced.
Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well
Phil Welsh holding picture of son Lee, who died in 2017.
Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis…
1
John Alexander.
'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period…
1
The Duke of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation
Caitlin Medwik, Scott Wilson and daughter Kayleigh, and their Rosyth home following the fire.
Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support
0
Allan Bryant's parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan
Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…