Trump Organisation finance chief pleads guilty in tax evasion case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Trump Organisation finance chief pleads guilty in tax evasion case

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 4.50pm Updated: August 18 2022, 5.46pm
The Trump Organisation’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg leaves court (John Minchillo/AP)
The Trump Organisation’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg leaves court (John Minchillo/AP)

A top executive at former US president Donald Trump’s family business has pleaded guilty to evading taxes in a deal that could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial in the autumn.

Trump Organisation chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to all 15 of the charges he faced in the case.

He admitted taking in over 1.7 million US dollars (£1.4 million) worth of untaxed perks – including school tuition for his grandchildren, free rent for a Manhattan apartment and lease payments for a luxury car – and explicitly keeping some of the details off the books.

Allen Weisselberg, right, stands behind then US president-elect Donald Trump in 2017
Allen Weisselberg, right, stands behind then US president-elect Donald Trump in 2017 (Evan Vucci/AP)

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed to sentence Weisselberg to five months in New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex, although he will be eligible for release much earlier if he behaves well behind bars.

The judge said Weisselberg would have to pay nearly two million US dollars (£1.6 million) in taxes, penalties and interest and complete five years of probation.

The plea bargain also requires Weisselberg to testify truthfully as a prosecution witness when the Trump Organisation goes on trial in October on related charges.

The company is accused of helping Weisselberg and other executives avoid income taxes by failing to accurately report their full compensation to the government. Mr Trump himself is not charged in the case.

Weisselberg’s lawyer Nicholas Gravante Jr said his client pleaded guilty “to put an end to this case and the years-long legal and personal nightmares it has caused for him and his family”.

“We are glad to have this behind him,” the lawyer added.

Allen Weisselberg, right, arrives in court
Allen Weisselberg, right, arrives in court (Curtis Means/DailyMail.com via AP)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement that Weisselberg’s plea “directly implicates the Trump Organisation in a wide range of criminal activity and requires Weisselberg to provide invaluable testimony in the upcoming trial against the corporation”.

“We look forward to proving our case in court against the Trump Organisation,” he added.

Testimony by Weisselberg could potentially weaken the Trump Organisation’s defence. If convicted, the company could face fines or potentially be placed on probation and be forced to change certain business practices.

The company praised Weisselberg on Thursday as a trusted, honourable veteran employee who had been “persecuted and threatened by law enforcement, particularly the Manhattan district attorney, in their never-ending, politically motivated quest to get president Trump”.

In a statement, the company accused prosecutors of trying to pressure Weisselberg to cast aspersions on Mr Trump, and of stretching to make a criminal case out of familiar executive perks such as a company car.

The company said it had done nothing wrong, would not plead guilty and looked forward “to having our day in court”.

Allen Weisselberg, second right, sits in court with his lawyers
Allen Weisselberg, second right, sits in court with his lawyers (Curtis Means/DailyMail.com via AP)

Weisselberg, 75, is the only person to face criminal charges so far in the Manhattan district attorney’s long-running investigation of the company’s business practices.

Seen as one of Mr Trump’s most loyal business associates, Weisselberg was arrested in July 2021. His lawyers have argued the Democrat-led district attorney’s office was punishing him because he would not offer information that would damage Mr Trump.

The district attorney has also been investigating whether Mr Trump or his company lied to banks or the government about the value of its properties to obtain loans or reduce tax bills.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Dina Asher-Smith was back in action at the European Championships after pulling up during the 100m final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to take phone
The NHS Covid Pass, a digital record of individuals’ vaccine records, has become inaccessible – leaving British travellers struggling to board flights (PA)
Travellers unable to show vaccination records as NHS Covid Pass goes down
Anwar Driouich, who was jailed in 2020 after admitting possessing 10kg of Ammonium Nitrate and seven terrorist manuals, was on Thursday sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 18 months in prison for concealing an alias and financial accounts from police, according to Counter Terrorism Policing (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Man caught with explosives jailed again after breaching court requirements
(Ultima Generazione Via AP)
Climate protesters target the Vatican’s Laocoon statue
Sir Salman Rushdie (PA)
Judge denies bail for man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie
R Kelly (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
Woman tells court of frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks after a meeting with the Serbian president and Kosovo’s prime minister in Brussels on Thursday (Virginia Mayo/AP)
EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, right, shakes hands with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Lviv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader
(GMP)
Police appeal to find man after alleged abduction and sexual assault of girl

More from The Courier

Liam Churches, 15, who was missing from Perth, has been traced.
Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well
Phil Welsh holding picture of son Lee, who died in 2017.
Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis…
1
John Alexander.
'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period…
1
The Trump Organisation’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg leaves court (John Minchillo/AP)
Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation
Caitlin Medwik, Scott Wilson and daughter Kayleigh, and their Rosyth home following the fire.
Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support
0
Allan Bryant's parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan
Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…