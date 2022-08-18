Virgil Van Dijk insists Liverpool not wanting to make statement against Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Virgil Van Dijk insists Liverpool not wanting to make statement against Man Utd

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 5.03pm
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk insists they are not looking to make a statement at Old Trafford on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk insists they are not looking to make a statement at Old Trafford on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk insists a disappointing start does not mean they head to Old Trafford looking to make a statement against a struggling Manchester United side.

Last season they humiliated their arch-rivals 5-0 in front of their own fans and then won 4-0 back at Anfield.

And while United, under new manager Erik ten Hag, are seemingly in greater disarray than they were last October Liverpool have also had teething troubles so far with two draws already leaving them four points off the pace of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Anfield
Virgil Van Dijk insists they are not looking to make a statement when they face struggling Manchester United at Old Trafford (Peter Byrne/PA)

Even without the suspended striker Darwin Nunez – Roberto Firmino trained on Thursday and is expected to return to the side after missing the draw with Fulham as a precaution – Jurgen Klopp’s side are strong favourites for Monday’s encounter.

But Van Dijk stressed getting their first win of the season was more important than increasing the misery on their north-west neighbours.

“It’s massive but it’s not about making a statement, we want to win and do everything that’s possible to win there,” said the Netherlands captain, who dispelled speculation about a knee problem after Fulham by training with the squad.

“Over the years it has proven tough for us to win there, obviously last year was a great result, we can’t deny it.

“This year they’ve had a difficult start and we’ve not had the best start that we wanted either, so it will be interesting.

“They are a good team in my opinion, they have good players all over the pitch.

“Obviously they’re not in the best situation confidence-wise probably, but it’s the perfect game to turn it around for them.

“But we’re looking at ourselves and we want to make sure we’re ready for it and we are going to work hard this week again.

“We created a lot of chances (against Fulham), unfortunately we didn’t score (enough, but we’re standing here with one point and that’s not what we want.”

Despite the return of Firmino, Klopp’s injury crisis shows no signs of abating.

A total of eight first-team players are currently sidelined with defenders Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Calvin Ramsay, midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, forward Diogo Jota and back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher all injured.

Klopp joked on Monday he thought there had been a witch at the training ground last week so many players were unavailable but Joe Gomez looks set to start alongside Van Dijk at Old Trafford after he was only fit enough to come off the bench against the Cottagers but has trained this week.

Van Dijk was paired with Nat Phillips on Monday, their first outing together, but the Dutchman takes it all in his stride.

“It’s part of football, unfortunately. We have to deal with it, recover now as well as we can all of us and then we focus on United,” he added.

“It’s going to be a tough game away again but hopefully we get some players back and get a good performance and just be positive and think about winning.

“It’s a big game, a game on its own. We are all looking forward to that.”

