EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 6.08pm
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks after a meeting with the Serbian president and Kosovo’s prime minister in Brussels on Thursday (Virginia Mayo/AP)
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks after a meeting with the Serbian president and Kosovo’s prime minister in Brussels on Thursday (Virginia Mayo/AP)

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed to reach an agreement on longstanding border and mutual recognition issues that have spiked tensions in the Balkans and added to Europe’s instability during the war in Ukraine, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti held talks in Brussels during a meeting that the EU’s top diplomat said took place “in a crisis management mode”.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, announced after the two leaders met: “Today, there is no agreement.”

He said Mr Kurti and Mr Vucic did consent to more discussions on a regular basis to hasten the process of normalising ties between their countries.

Kosovo’s prime minister Albin Kurti
Kosovo’s prime minister Albin Kurti, pictured, met with the Serbian president in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

There were no immediate comments from Mr Vucic and Mr Kurti. Serbian media said Mr Vucic would “address” his nation on Friday.

Kosovo is a former province of Serbia, which has refused to recognise the country’s 2008 declaration of independence. A Nato-led intervention in 1999 ended a war between Serbian forces and separatists in Kosovo and stopped Belgrade’s bloody crackdown against majority Kosovo Albanians.

The European Union has overseen years of talks to normalise their ties, saying that was one of the main preconditions for Kosovo and Serbia’s eventual membership in the 27-nation bloc.

The purpose of Thursday’s meeting “was to calm down the situation on the ground”, Mr Borrell said.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soared anew late last month when Mr Kurti’s government declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle licence plates would no longer be valid in Kosovo’s territory.

Minority Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with anger, putting up roadblocks, sounding air raid sirens and firing guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers. No-one was injured.

Under apparent pressure from the West, Mr Kurti postponed the implementation of the measure for a month, to September 1.

“We are at a critical time for Europe,” the EU’s Mr Borrell said.

“After the Russia invasion of Ukraine, we are facing a dramatic and very dangerous moment for our continent, and this is not a moment for increasing tensions.

“It is time for looking for solutions of long-standing issues.”

Along with Serbia, its allies Russia and China do not recognise Kosovo’s independence, which is supported by the United States and most other western states.

There are fears in the West that Russia could encourage Serbia into an armed intervention in northern Kosovo that would further destabilise the Balkans and shift at least some attention from its war in Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Dina Asher-Smith was back in action at the European Championships after pulling up during the 100m final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to take phone
The NHS Covid Pass, a digital record of individuals’ vaccine records, has become inaccessible – leaving British travellers struggling to board flights (PA)
Travellers unable to show vaccination records as NHS Covid Pass goes down
Anwar Driouich, who was jailed in 2020 after admitting possessing 10kg of Ammonium Nitrate and seven terrorist manuals, was on Thursday sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 18 months in prison for concealing an alias and financial accounts from police, according to Counter Terrorism Policing (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Man caught with explosives jailed again after breaching court requirements
(Ultima Generazione Via AP)
Climate protesters target the Vatican’s Laocoon statue
Sir Salman Rushdie (PA)
Judge denies bail for man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie
R Kelly (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
Woman tells court of frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, right, shakes hands with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Lviv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader
(GMP)
Police appeal to find man after alleged abduction and sexual assault of girl
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk insists they are not looking to make a statement at Old Trafford on Monday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Virgil Van Dijk insists Liverpool not wanting to make statement against Man Utd

More from The Courier

Liam Churches, 15, who was missing from Perth, has been traced.
Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well
Phil Welsh holding picture of son Lee, who died in 2017.
Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis…
1
John Alexander.
'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period…
1
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks after a meeting with the Serbian president and Kosovo’s prime minister in Brussels on Thursday (Virginia Mayo/AP)
Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation
Caitlin Medwik, Scott Wilson and daughter Kayleigh, and their Rosyth home following the fire.
Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support
0
Allan Bryant's parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan
Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…