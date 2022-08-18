Man caught with explosives jailed again after breaching court requirements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man caught with explosives jailed again after breaching court requirements

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 8.23pm
Anwar Driouich, who was jailed in 2020 after admitting possessing 10kg of Ammonium Nitrate and seven terrorist manuals, was on Thursday sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 18 months in prison for concealing an alias and financial accounts from police, according to Counter Terrorism Policing (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
A man previously convicted of possessing an explosive substance has been sent back to prison for breaching court requirements, police say.

Anwar Driouich, who was jailed in 2020 after admitting having 10kg of ammonium nitrate and seven terror manuals, was on Thursday sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 18 months in prison for concealing an alias and financial accounts from police, according to Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP).

The body, a national network of UK forces working to stop terrorism, also said he will be subject to an extended 12-month licence at the conclusion of his sentence, meaning he must abide by certain conditions or face returning to prison.

In 2020, the then 22-year-old was jailed for 20 months for possessing the explosive and documents including Munition Black Books, Anarchy Cookbook, Inspire, Ragnar’s Big Book Of Homemade Weapons and Bloody Brazilian Knife Fighting Techniques.

The Old Bailey heard how he hoarded weapons, including knives and a crossbow, and wrote in a Facebook chat he was a “cold-blooded SOB” who wanted to “massacre this place”.

Driouich was also said to have trawled the internet for mass shootings, terror attacks, and “incels” – a loose online community of usually young men who consider themselves involuntarily celibate who members have been responsible for high-profile murders and atrocities.

Following his conviction, he was ordered to give police information about himself so he could be monitored.

Driouich was arrested in January 2022 and taken back into custody where he has remained since, according to CTP.

He was charged with breaches, which occurred between October 21 and January 22 and included withholding an alias and financial accounts, CTP said.

Driouich pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court on Friday ahead of a trial, according to CTP.

Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Craig, head of CTP North-East, said: “Today’s outcome will hopefully act as a reminder that we continue to monitor those that have been convicted of terrorism, released from prison and subjected to Part 4 Notification Requirements.”

At the sentencing for his initial offences, the Old Bailey heard Driouich was arrested in London in August 2019 after the company Aqua Plants Care reported his online order for 10kg of ammonium nitrate, a component of high explosives.

Police found he had previously bought online 3.5kg of ammonium nitrate, a knuckleduster, retractable baton, handcuffs, balaclavas and instructions on making a flamethrower.

An examination of an iPhone revealed his stash of terror manuals and a note, under the password “killer”, listing weapons, body armour and tactical equipment, the court heard.

Police searched his home and recovered more precursor chemicals, three knives, a crossbow, bullet moulders, ball bearings and arrow heads.

A Spider-Man notebook also contained notes on manufacturing explosive precursors.

The Old Bailey heard Driouich had sought help for his mental health problems, which included “intrusive thoughts of violence”.

He was said to have had no affiliation or sympathies with any extremist group.

His was branded “an unusual case” by the sentencing judge.

