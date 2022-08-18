Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 11.22pm
Casemiro could be moving to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
Casemiro could be moving to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United are closing in on the big-money signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, the PA news agency understands.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been looking to reinforce their midfield all summer and a deal worth an initial 60million euros (£50.7m) is close for the Brazil international.

The fee for Casemiro could rise to 70m euros (£59.2m) if clauses are met, with a four-year deal plus the option of a further season on the table.

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Final – Stade de France
Casemiro, centre, has won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

Talk of a medical on Friday appears premature, which means he would not be registered in time for Monday’s clash with rivals Liverpool.

United sit bottom of the Premier League after their 2-1 home defeat to Brighton was compounded by last weekend’s 4-0 humbling at Brentford.

The Old Trafford giants have been working frantically to bolster Ten Hag’s squad, having so far only managed to bring in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Lisandro Martinez, left, is one of Manchester United's new additions
Lisandro Martinez, left, is one of Manchester United’s new additions (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Casemiro – a former team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane in Spain – is a five-time Champions League winner with Madrid, who he joined from Sao Paulo in his homeland in 2013.

More irons are in the fire as United look to kickstart their ailing campaign at a time of intense pressure on the Glazer family.

Protests are planned against the owners before and during Monday’s clash with Liverpool and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has publicly declared his interest in buying the club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Stephen Robinson interested in bringing Alex Gogic back to St Mirren (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stephen Robinson has his eye on bringing Alex Gogic back to St Mirren
Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
PA Sport Trivia (20/08/2022)
Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Real Madrid (Richard Sellers/PA)
Eddie Howe not interested in letting Bruno Guimaraes leave Newcastle
Jurgen Klopp and Gabriel Agbonlahor (PA)
Jurgen Klopp hits back at Gabriel Agbonlahor over Man Utd comments
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Last season’s Man Utd thrashings will not help Liverpool on Monday
Robert Snodgrass helped Luton to the play-offs last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell waiting on Robert Snodgrass decision
Morgan Gibbs-White is Nottingham Forest’s 16th summer signing (David Davies/PA)
Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is a big fan of Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, pictured (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bournemouth preparing for the challenge of stopping ‘incredible’ Gabriel Jesus
Heather Knight will not play again for England in 2022 (Simon Marper/PA)
Heather Knight ruled out of India series and WBBL after hip surgery
Clark Robertson is one of five players back for Portsmouth this weekend (John Walton/PA)
Welcome injury boost for Portsmouth ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

More from The Courier

The SNP has scrapped their island bonds policy.
SNP scrap £50,000 island bond 'election gimmick'
Carl Harvey leaves Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed
The McPhees were jailed at the high court in Edinburgh
Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
An XL Bully, similar to the one in the attack, and Rosemount Road. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack
Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects
COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee
0