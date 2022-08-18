Free e-cigarette vouchers help two in five smokers to quit in pilot study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free e-cigarette vouchers help two in five smokers to quit in pilot study

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 12.04am
A pilot scheme in Norfolk recorded that 42% of smokers who redeemed a voucher for a free e-cigarette starter kit had quit at four weeks. (Nick Ansell/ PA)
More than two out of every five smokers who redeemed a voucher for a free e-cigarette starter kit had stopped smoking within a month as part of a pilot scheme designed to help people quit.

Smokers in Norfolk, who had failed in past attempts to quit, were referred to a specialist stop smoking service and offered a £25 voucher which could be exchanged for a vaping starter pack as part of the trial.

The scheme, initially targeted in Great Yarmouth, saw patients referred in by either their GP, self-referral or via another health service.

People were given advice and support and were required to cover the ongoing costs of using e-cigarettes themselves.

In total, 668 participants were referred to the scheme between December 2019 and July 2021, and 340 of them redeemed a voucher for a vape starter kit.

Of the 340 who redeemed a voucher, 143 participants (42%) had quit smoking by four weeks.

Vaping stock
The mean age of referrals was 41.4 years old.

The scheme, funded by Norfolk County Council, has been rolled out across the county and the research team hope it could be rolled out nationally to help more smokers quit.

Lead researcher Prof Caitlin Notley, from the University of East Anglia’s (UEA) Norwich Medical School, said: “Research shows that vaping is an effective way of quitting smoking, compared to nicotine replacement therapies like patches and gum.

“E-cigarettes or vapes are now the most popular way of stopping smoking.

“Our research has previously shown that they may be particularly helpful in helping people to not only quit, but to stay quit for good.

“We wanted to see whether GPs giving out vape shop vouchers, alongside support from the stop smoking service, can help smokers quit.

“We particularly wanted to target vulnerable and disadvantaged smokers who had failed to quit smoking by other means.”

She continued: “This scheme enabled 42% of entrenched smokers who redeemed a voucher to have successfully quit smoking at four weeks.

“This is especially important because it helped those who have tried and failed to quit smoking many times to move away from tobacco.

“Overall, the project was well received by smokers as it offered an affordable route into vaping.

“GPs supported the scheme and appreciated being able to offer an alternative to entrenched smokers.”

The study was commissioned by Norfolk County Council and led by UEA, with researchers collaborating with the public health team and the local stop smoking service Smokefree Norfolk.

Their research, titled A pilot E-cigarette Voucher Scheme In A Rural County Of The United Kingdom, is published in the journal Nicotine And Tobacco Research.

