What the papers say – August 19

Health concerns, winter in Spain and a royal working in a garden centre are splashed across Friday’s front pages.

The i reports that the Office of Budget Responsibility will tell Liz Truss she has billions of pounds less than she thinks she has to fund tax cuts if she becomes prime minister.

Friday's front page: Liz Truss to face 'no money' warning if she becomes PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ej9Y7yARAq — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 18, 2022

The Tory frontrunner plans to crack down on “militant unions who hold the country to ransom” with industrial action, according to the Daily Express.

“What has become of our country?” asks the Daily Mirror as it shares the story of an 87-year-old who waited 15 hours outside overnight for an ambulance.

Concerns about staffing numbers in care homes have prompted Health Secretary Steve Barclay to consider an overseas hiring spree, reports The Times.

The Sun, meanwhile, says the cost-of-living crisis “must be bad” as the Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor works in a garden centre.

The Daily Star carries the story of a “savvy” worker who aims to save cash on fuel bills by moving to Spain for the winter.

The Independent reports the latest A-level results show a growing North-South divide, with the Daily Mail saying tens of thousands of pupils were “desperately” trying to secure a university place following a record drop in grades.

Our front page tomorrow #TomorrowsPapersToday Including @Nadine_Writes on Owami Davies, @JohnRentoul on his Tory race prediction and @clarisselou on the new Hugh Bonneville film I Came By pic.twitter.com/HvpBvHFDB3 — Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) August 18, 2022

Research shows the average water company boss’s total pay rose by 20% over the last year amid pollution failings, according to The Guardian and Metro.

Guardian front page, Friday 19 August 2022: Water bosses' bonuses rose 20% amid pollution failings pic.twitter.com/7SXmnvovCA — The Guardian (@guardian) August 18, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 FEELING FLUSH 🔴 'Scandal' of water bosses' 21% pay rise to total 24.8m 🔴As pipe leaks and sewage dumped in the sea continue pic.twitter.com/rj89wiacjX — Metro (@MetroUK) August 18, 2022

And The Daily Telegraph says authorities have asked for excess deaths figures to be examined as the paper reports lockdown’s effects may be killing more people than Covid-19.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Lockdown feared to be killing more than Covid'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/xs8NF6GmOs — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 18, 2022