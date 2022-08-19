Reduction in Bali bombmaker’s sentence will cause distress, says Australian PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Reduction in Bali bombmaker’s sentence will cause distress, says Australian PM

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 7.29am
Umar Patek, an Indonesian militant charged in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, left, sits with his lawyer during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
Umar Patek, an Indonesian militant charged in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, left, sits with his lawyer during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

Australia’s leader has said it is upsetting that Indonesia has further reduced the prison sentence of the bombmaker in the Bali terror attack that killed 202 people – meaning the terrorist could be freed within days if he is granted parole.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had been told by Indonesian authorities that Umar Patek’s sentence had been reduced by another five months, taking his total reductions to almost two years.

That means Patek could be released on parole ahead of the 20th anniversary of the bombings in October.

“This will cause further distress to Australians who were the families of victims of the Bali bombings,” Mr Albanese told Channel 9.

“We lost 88 Australian lives in those bombings.”

Mr Albanese said he would continue making “diplomatic representations” to Indonesia about Patek’s sentence and a range of other issues, including Australians currently jailed in Indonesia.

He described Patek as “abhorrent”.

“His actions were the actions of a terrorist,” Mr Albanese told Channel 9.

“They did have such dreadful results for Australian families that are ongoing, the trauma which is there.”

Indonesia often grants sentence reductions to prisoners on major holidays such as the nation’s Independence Day, which was on Wednesday.

Terrorist suspect Umar Patek, centre, is escorted by police officers as he arrives to testify for his wife at a district court in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2011
Umar Patek in 2011 (Tatan Syuflana/AP)

Patek received a five-month reduction on Independence Day for good behaviour and could walk free this month from Porong Prison in East Java province if he gets parole, said Zaeroji, who heads the provincial office for the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

Zaeroji, who goes by a single name, said Patek had the same rights as other inmates and had fulfilled legal requirements to get sentence reductions.

“While in the prison, he behaved very well and he regrets his radical past which has harmed society and the country and he has also vowed to be a good citizen,” Zaeroji said.

Patek was arrested in Pakistan in 2011 and tried in Indonesia, where he was convicted in 2012.

He was originally sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

With his time served plus sentence reductions, he became eligible for parole on August 14.

The decision from the Ministry of Law and Human Rights in Jakarta is still pending, Zaeroji said.

If refused parole, he could remain jailed until 2029.

Patek was one of several men implicated in the 2002 attack, which was widely blamed on Jemaah Islamiyah, a South East Asian militant group with ties to al Qaida.

Most of those killed in the bombing on the resort island were foreign tourists.

Another conspirator, Ali Imron, was sentenced to life.

Earlier this year, a third militant, Aris Sumarsono, whose real name is Arif Sunarso but is better known as Zulkarnaen, was sentenced to 15 years following his capture in 2020 after 18 years on the run.

Jan Laczynski, a survivor of the bombings, told Channel 9 that many Australians will be “devastated” by Patek’s potential release.

“This guy should not be going out unsupervised, unmonitored,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A woman walks along the edge of a crater from a rocket strike in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine (David Goldman/AP)
Two Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot near Ukraine border
Jacqueline Jossa will open up about her experience with painful periods in a new ITVBe documentary series (Ian West/PA)
Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams to share personal health stories in new series
Jurgen Klopp and Gabriel Agbonlahor (PA)
Jurgen Klopp hits back at Gabriel Agbonlahor over Man Utd comments
A carer claims she was dismissed after refusing to take a vaccine on religious grounds (PA)
Sacked care home worker’s vaccine beliefs were religious, employment judge rules
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Last season’s Man Utd thrashings will not help Liverpool on Monday
People have been urged not to call the police to report breaches of the hosepipe ban (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Don’t call us to report hosepipe ban breaches, say police
Court artist sketch of Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London appearing at Willesden Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Man charged with murder of Thomas O’Halloran remanded in custody
The South Downs National Park has seen a 72% rise in recorded bee populations and other pollinators since it launched its wildflower meadows projects (South Downs National Park Trust/PA)
‘Vital’ bee populations boosted by national park wildflower corridor scheme
The flaw could potentially allow hackers to take complete control of affected devices, cybersecurity experts said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw
The Duke of Cambridge speaks during a meeting between The Earthshot Prize winners and finalists and the Earthshot Global alliance in 2021 (Alastair Grant/PA)
William to visit New York to address Earthshot Prize innovation summit

More from The Courier

The SNP has scrapped their island bonds policy.
SNP scrap £50,000 island bond 'election gimmick'
Carl Harvey leaves Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed
The McPhees were jailed at the high court in Edinburgh
Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
An XL Bully, similar to the one in the attack, and Rosemount Road. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack
Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects
COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee
0