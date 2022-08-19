Berlin police investigate Palestinian president’s Holocaust comments By Press Association August 19 2022, 9.05am Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin ( Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Berlin police have opened a preliminary investigation against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over his comments this week that Israel had committed “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians. The remarks, during a news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, sparked outrage in Germany, Israel and beyond. Police confirmed a report by German daily Bild that Mr Abbas was being investigated for possible incitement to hatred after receiving a formal criminal complaint. Mahmoud Abbas, left, and Olaf Scholz shake hands after a press conference in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP) Downplaying the Holocaust is a criminal offence in Germany, but the opening of a preliminary inquiry does not automatically entail a full investigation. Germany’s Foreign Ministry said that Mr Abbas – as a representative of the Palestinian Authority – would enjoy immunity from prosecution because he was visiting the country in an official capacity. Germany does not recognise the Palestinian Territories as a sovereign state, a position Mr Scholz reaffirmed on Tuesday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Two Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot near Ukraine border Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams to share personal health stories in new series Jurgen Klopp hits back at Gabriel Agbonlahor over Man Utd comments Sacked care home worker’s vaccine beliefs were religious, employment judge rules Jurgen Klopp: Last season’s Man Utd thrashings will not help Liverpool on Monday Don’t call us to report hosepipe ban breaches, say police Man charged with murder of Thomas O’Halloran remanded in custody ‘Vital’ bee populations boosted by national park wildflower corridor scheme Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw William to visit New York to address Earthshot Prize innovation summit More from The Courier SNP scrap £50,000 island bond 'election gimmick' Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman 5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee 0