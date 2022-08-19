Don’t call us to report hosepipe ban breaches, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Don’t call us to report hosepipe ban breaches, say police

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 11.02am
People have been urged not to call the police to report breaches of the hosepipe ban (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People have been urged not to call the police to report breaches of the hosepipe ban (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People have been urged not to call the police to report breaches of the hosepipe ban.

Forces have already received 999 calls about residents’ use of water, even before restrictions are in place.

However, the hosepipe ban is a civil matter, not a criminal one, and police call handlers are being diverted away from dealing with real emergencies.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they have already seen “unprecedented demand” on their phone lines about a number of issues this summer, receiving more than 1,000 calls a day.

WEATHER Floods
(PA Graphics)

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said: “We are also already getting calls from people reporting breaches of the hosepipe ban due to come in next week – which should be directed to the water company.

“All these issues should be dealt with by other agencies. There is a list of these agencies on our website, so please check online before you call us.”

South West Water, the provider for the area, said the ban will come into force from Tuesday to protect dwindling supplies.

The region has had little rain for the past eight months, with July being the driest for nearly a century, and the ban is the first in 26 years.

Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, is also putting a hosepipe ban in place on August 24, joining Welsh Water, Southern Water, South East Water and Yorkshire Water.

A National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesman said: “Breaches of hosepipe bans are a civil matter and should not be reported to the police.

“Any member of the public who has concerns about a potential breach should consider the advice from their water provider.”

Those using their hosepipes during bans could face fines of up to £1,000 if taken to court, although water companies say they prefer “education over enforcement”.

People have been encouraged to report their neighbours if they spot them repeatedly breaching bans.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Jurgen Klopp and Gabriel Agbonlahor (PA)
Jurgen Klopp hits back at Gabriel Agbonlahor over Man Utd comments
A carer claims she was dismissed after refusing to take a vaccine on religious grounds (PA)
Sacked care home worker’s vaccine beliefs were religious, employment judge rules
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Last season’s Man Utd thrashings will not help Liverpool on Monday
A Serco prison van leaves Willesden Magistrates’ Court in north-west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Man charged with murder of Thomas O’Halloran remanded in custody
The South Downs National Park has seen a 72% rise in recorded bee populations and other pollinators since it launched its wildflower meadows projects (South Downs National Park Trust/PA)
‘Vital’ bee populations boosted by national park wildflower corridor scheme
The flaw could potentially allow hackers to take complete control of affected devices, cybersecurity experts said (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw
The Duke of Cambridge speaks during a meeting between The Earthshot Prize winners and finalists and the Earthshot Global alliance in 2021 (Alastair Grant/PA)
William to visit New York to address Earthshot Prize innovation summit
A 23-year-old man has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl (Dave Thompson/PA)
Man arrested over suspected abduction and sexual assault of six-year-old girl
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin ( Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
Berlin police investigate Palestinian president’s Holocaust comments
NHS bosses have called on the Government to take action over energy prices (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS bosses make rare appeal to ministers as UK faces ‘public health emergency’

More from The Courier

The McPhees were jailed at the high court in Edinburgh
Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
An XL Bully, similar to the one in the attack, and Rosemount Road. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack
Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects
COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee
0
Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside declined to comment on Jason Grant's appointment to the period poverty role.
Angus Council figureheads silent on period poverty officer row
0
Stuart Beedie (far left) watches on after Graeme Souness has left George McCluskey lying on the ground in agony.
Graeme Souness came out to face Hibs with Rangers 'shorts up to his neck,…
0