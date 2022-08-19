Sacked care home worker’s vaccine beliefs were religious, employment judge rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sacked care home worker’s vaccine beliefs were religious, employment judge rules

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 11.10am
A carer claims she was dismissed after refusing to take a vaccine on religious grounds (PA)
A carer claims she was dismissed after refusing to take a vaccine on religious grounds (PA)

A care worker who was dismissed because she refused to have a coronavirus vaccine can argue that her reasons were religious, an employment judge has ruled.

Patrycja Wierowska worked as a carer for HC-One care homes until she was fired on April 28, 2021.

Ms Wierowska, a lifelong Roman Catholic, claimed that one of the reasons for her dismissal was because she refused to have a Covid vaccine on religious grounds.

In a preliminary judgment published on Friday, employment judge Eoin Fowell ruled Ms Wierowska could rely on her religion as a protected characteristic at an employment tribunal.

He wrote: “I am satisfied that her views about the vaccine are intimately connected with her religious faith, and there is a sufficiently close and direct nexus between her refusal to take a Covid vaccine and her underlying beliefs.”

The ruling follows a preliminary hearing on the issue held remotely at Exeter Employment Tribunal in July.

That hearing was told Ms Wierowska believes having the vaccine would go against her faith because it involves the use of “foetal blood”.

The claimant said this is based on the dicta of Roman Catholicism that blood and life are both God given and sacrosanct, so it is contrary to the tenets of her faith to alter the blood by taking a manmade vaccine or to use foetuses in the creation of a Covid vaccine.

It comes after a debate erupted in the global Catholic community over the vaccines that used cell lines that originated with tissues from abortions carried out decades ago.

In December 2020, the Vatican told Roman Catholics it was morally acceptable to use Covid-19 vaccines even if their production employed cell lines drawn from tissues of aborted foetuses.

Giving evidence at the July hearing, Ms Wierowska said she accepted the Vatican’s position but that she also had “free will”.

She also accepted the moral case for preventing the spread of infections in order to protect care home residents, but said she was doing everything else to prevent transmission.

Ms Wierowska went on to accept that she did not wear a facemask when she attended the Freedom March in London on March 20, 2021, however.

The hearing was told Ms Wierowska also feared Covid vaccines might interfere with DNA in the nucleus of cells and they are experimental with unknown long-term repercussions.

The Pope
The Vatican issued a statement on behalf of the Pope to make its position on vaccines clear (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

Stuart Irving, representing HC-One Oval Limited, argued the claimant’s view of vaccines was not a religious belief so much as a philosophical point of view and that she was simply unconvinced by the current scientific evidence.

But Dr Anna Loutfi, of counsel representing Ms Wierowska, argued her views were deeply embedded in her religious perspective and world view.

She added her views do not need to be the mainstream or orthodox view of the Catholic Church and that a religious belief may be protected even where it is not mandated by the religion.

In his ruling, Mr Fowell rejected suggestions that the claimant’s concerns were essentially health-based.

He wrote: “This is an issue which has troubled the worldwide Catholic community, so much so that the definitive statement had to be made by the Vatican on behalf of the Pope in an effort to resolve matters.

“Even that declaration did not go so far as to criticise any Catholic for refusing to take the vaccine on moral grounds, and it is implicit in the statement made that this remained an issue of personal conscience.

“Those moral concerns are closely linked to the longstanding Catholic position on abortion and to the resulting opposition to the use of stem cells or foetal material in medical experiments of any sort.”

