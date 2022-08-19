Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams to share personal health stories in new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams to share personal health stories in new series

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 11.27am
Jacqueline Jossa will open up about her experience with painful periods in a new ITVBe documentary series (Ian West/PA)

Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams are among the female celebrities opening up about their personal health stories for a new ITVBe series.

Celebrity Health Stories will cover topics close to the hearts of four female celebrities, shedding light on fertility issues, ADHD, periods and the consequences of cosmetic surgery.

Former EastEnders actress and 2019’s I’m A Celebrity! queen of the jungle Jacqueline Jossa will explore the condition of painful periods after she shared her own excruciatingly painful period experience with her 3.5 million Instagram followers.

In Jac Jossa: Me & Periods, the 29-year-old will aim to destigmatise conversations around periods by speaking to medical experts and influencers to further understand the issue.

Jossa will also give viewers an insight into her personal life, sharing how her periods impact her family, working life and general wellbeing.

In a separate hour-long episode, Nicola Adams: Me & IVF, former professional boxer and Olympic gold medallist Adams will share her highly personal IVF story.

Adams, 39, recently welcomed her first child, Taylor, after her girlfriend Ella Baig underwent fertility treatment to conceive.

The film will follow Adams and Baig, 24, throughout their IVF journey, from their very first scans through to the birth of their son.

The couple will meet other people in similar circumstances to themselves, and explore the hidden difficulties of IVF treatment, while also discussing the prejudice faced by some same-sex couples wanting to conceive and the issues around being a mixed-race couple undergoing treatment.

Actress and original member of pop group S Club 7 Hannah Spearritt is also taking part in the series and will investigate breast implant illness after she suffered from the condition following breast augmentation surgery in 2013.

Alongside her partner Adam, 41-year-old Spearritt will meet other women who share her experience and attempt to change how breast implant illness is treated in the UK.

In Tanya Bardsley: Me & ADHD, original cast member of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire Tanya Bardsley will speak candidly about her experience of living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after she was diagnosed with the condition six weeks before her 40th birthday.

Bardsley, 41, who is married to professional footballer Phil Bardsley, will give viewers an insight into how her life has changed since her diagnosis and also reveal what it is like to be a parent to a child with the condition after her son was also recently diagnosed with ADHD.

Speaking about the upcoming show, ITV’s commissioning editor of reality TV Amanda Stavri said: “At ITV we’re committed to depicting real-life stories for our viewers, in an authentic and truthful way – tackling important issues, myth-busting and providing important insight to create and instil change.

“These four equally brilliant documentaries would not have been possible without Jacqueline, Nicola and Ella, Hannah and Tanya’s support and bravery, and so we’d like to pass on our thanks to them for sharing their personal experiences to help raise awareness and bring these real-life issues to light.”

Four hour-long episodes of Celebrity Health Stories will air on ITVBe later this year.

