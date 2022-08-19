Two Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot near Ukraine border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Two Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot near Ukraine border

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 11.33am Updated: August 19 2022, 5.29pm
A woman walks along the edge of a crater from a rocket strike in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine (David Goldman/AP)
A woman walks along the edge of a crater from a rocket strike in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine (David Goldman/AP)

Residents of two villages in Russia’s Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border were evacuated after a fire at a nearby munitions depot.

The blaze is the latest in a series of destructive incidents on Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine or inside Russia itself.

Roughly 1,100 people live in the villages of Timonovo and Soloti, around 15 miles (25km) from the Ukrainian border.

There were no casualties in the fire, which happened late on Thursday, the Belgorod region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Lybov Miroshnik, 74, holds the ladder for a worker repairing the roof of her damaged home following a rocket strike in Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Thursday
Lybov Miroshnik, 74, surveys the roof of her damaged home following a rocket strike in Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Thursday (David Goldman/AP)

The blaze comes days after another ammunition depot exploded on Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, a Russian-occupied territory seized by Moscow in 2014.

Nine Russian warplanes were reportedly destroyed at an airbase on Crimea last week, demonstrating both Russia’s vulnerability and Ukraine’s capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility.

But Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the blasts in Crimea, which Russia has blamed on “sabotage”.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said in televised remarks on Friday that statements from Ukrainian officials about striking facilities in Crimea marked “an escalation of the conflict openly encouraged by the United States and its Nato allies”.

Mr Ryabkov said Russian officials had warned the US against such actions in phone calls with high-level members of the Biden administration, adding that “deep and open US involvement” in the war in Ukraine “effectively puts the US on the brink of becoming a party to the conflict”.

“We don’t want an escalation, we would like to avoid a situation where the US becomes a party to the conflict, but so far we haven’t seen their readiness to deeply and seriously consider those warnings,” he added.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, centre, during a joint press conference with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and UN secretary general Antonio Guterres, in Lviv on Thursday
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, centre, met with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and UN secretary general Antonio Guterres on Thursday (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Meanwhile, Kyiv and Moscow continued to accuse each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian president Vladimir Putin told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in their first phone conversation since May 28 that Ukrainian shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “raised the threat of a large-scale catastrophe that could lead to radioactive contamination of large territories”.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine’s south has been controlled by Russian forces since shortly after the invasion began on February 24.

Ukraine has accused Russia of storing troops and weapons at the Zaporizhzhia plant and using its grounds to launch strikes against Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Ukrainian officials and military analysts say Moscow’s forces have cynically employed the plant as a shield, knowing that the Ukrainians would be hesitant to fire back.

Russia has denied the accusations and, in turn, accused Ukrainian forces of repeatedly shelling the plant.

The French presidency said in a statement that Mr Macron “underlined his concerns” regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant and expressed his support for the deployment of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the site “as soon as possible”.

Mr Putin agreed to the mission’s deployment under the discussed terms, according to the French statement. The Kremlin said that “the Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to offer the necessary assistance to the agency’s experts”.

Following a visit to Ukraine on Thursday, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Mr Zelensky had asked him to ensure that Russia removed weapons stored at the plant as an “important step for world peace”.

“Zelensky asked this of us especially: that Russia remove all mines and similar (weapons) there and for the issue to rapidly cease to be frightening. Because it is a threat,” Mr Erdogan said.

Mr Erdogan, whose country has maintained close relations with both Ukraine and Russia, said he would discuss the issue with Russian president Vladimir Putin, saying that “Russia must do its part in this regard”.

The Turkish president made the comments to a group of Turkish journalists on his return from a visit with Mr Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Ukraine late on Thursday.

A woman in a home damaged in a rocket strike in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Thursday
A woman in a building damaged in a rocket strike on Thursday in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine (David Goldman/AP)

At the meeting in the western city of Lviv, far from the front lines, the leaders discussed expanding exchanges of prisoners of war and arranging for UN atomic energy experts to visit and help secure the nuclear power plant.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-backed chief of temporary administration for the Russia-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Friday that a mission from the IAEA could approach the plant from Ukrainian-held territory, a shift in Moscow’s position which previously had suggested that the agency’s mission should travel to the plant from Crimea.

“I believe they may also come from the side of Ukraine,” Mr Balitsky said. “We can safely bring them to the plant and show where the fire is coming from and who is shooting.”

Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian envoy to international organisations in Vienna where the IAEA is based, said he believed a visit by the agency could realistically take place in early September.

Meanwhile, at least five people were killed and 10 others were wounded by the Russian shelling of towns and villages in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, according to regional authorities.

The shelling damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the embattled region where Russian forces are pushing to overtake areas still held by Ukraine.

And at least one civilian died early on Friday in Russian shelling of the city of Kharkiv, to the northwest of the Donetsk region, while Russian missiles in the southern port city of Mykolaiv again struck port facilities and a university building that was previously hit by shelling earlier this week. One person was wounded in the attacks, authorities said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

What the papers say – August 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 20
Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 (Marco Ugarte/AP)
Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case
The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help the public ‘minimise’ pressure on A&E for the winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
Patients to be asked to minimise emergency service use over winter
A nurse wearing an NHS hi-tech goggle which is being used on home visits (NHS England/PA)
New smart glasses to help nurses maximise time with patients on home visits
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has confirmed he is in talks over a new Chelsea contract (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension
The Duke of Cambridge (PA)
Duke of Cambridge says New Zealand floods reminder to protect environment
Noah Donohoe died two years ago (Family handout/PA)
Noah’s mother ‘humbled’ over calls to name bridge after tragic schoolboy
Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s (RR Auction via AP)
Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly 700,000 dollars
The family of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was killed in a violent attack as he travelled on his mobility scooter in London, have spoken of their “complete numbness” following his death (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Thomas O’Halloran’s family devastated by death of ‘kind and gentle’ man

More from The Courier

Stravaig Motorhome Rental is run by William Findlay and Sarah Fitzpatrick.
'We're pilots from Perthshire - now our campervan business is taking flight'
0
Celebrations after Eddie and Ann Bundy renewed their vows at Dalhousie day centre in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
OAPs Eddie and Ann say “I do” all over again in Brechin day care…
Crieff violinist Bríona Mannion is looking forward to studying in Switzerland.
Crieff violinist Briona to perform farewell shows in Strathearn towns before move to Switzerland
0
Are we heading for strikes from the NHS?
NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside…
0
Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0