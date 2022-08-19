Pep Guardiola: Manchester City’s transfer business is done for summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City’s transfer business is done for summer

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 2.37pm Updated: August 20 2022, 5.43am
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not expect his side to do any more business in the transfer window.

City made Sergio Gomez their fifth summer arrival earlier this week, with the Anderlecht left-back following Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega to the Etihad Stadium.

But Guardiola has been told that is it with less than two weeks left in the transfer window.

Asked if their business was done, he said: “Apparently yes. But if someone moves or there is a problem we don’t expect maybe it happens, but apparently it is done.”

Erling Haaland has been the star signing of the summer for City
Erling Haaland has been the star signing of the summer for City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola hopes there will be no outgoings as he reiterated his desire to keep Bernardo Silva at the club.

The Portuguese has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, but Guardiola wants him to stay.

“He is our player and he knows our wishes as a club, me as a manager, his mates,” the Spaniard said. “What is going to happen I don’t know. I’ve said many times I don’t know (if he will stay).”

City travel to Newcastle on Sunday looking to give themselves a seven-point advantage over Liverpool in the early stages of the season.

The Reds have drawn their opening two games and head to Manchester United on Monday night, but Guardiola says it is far too early to be talking about advantages in the league table.

“You said it perfectly, it’s very early days,” he said. “After two fixtures we cannot make any plans about the future. The future is Newcastle and we have respect for all the teams. We will try to improve our games.”

Asked if four points was a big gap given the two sides’ rivalry over the last couple of seasons, he replied sarcastically: “Yeah, a lot, just 111 points to play!

“It is just two Premier League games. It is a process to get our game better, we are still in a process like pre-season.

“We have long weeks of training but when we start September this is not going to happen. We are trying to improve our principles, our game. The best way to see how the team is is during the games.

“The last two games we were really good, the players proved to me again how wrong I was because they did it really well.

“It is not a question about Liverpool, it is Manchester City, I don’t know Liverpool. You know the respect I have, it is what we have to do ourselves.”

Kalvin Phillips is back in contention for Manchester City
Kalvin Phillips is back in contention for Manchester City (PA)

City will travel to Barcelona after Sunday’s game at St James’ Park ahead of a friendly on Wednesday in aid of former Barca player and coach Juan Carlos Unzue, who who was diagnosed with the incurable ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) two years ago.

Guardiola added: “The benefit will be that we are together, a few days in the beginning for the new players, the chairman will be there for three days.

“We will go because Barcelona opened its doors to make a game for an important person in our lives. They invited us to raise money for a battle he has with his disease.

“It is an incredible argument for us to be there. For us to play in the Nou Camp is important, big stage, big team, it will be perfect.”

Cole Palmer and Kalvin Phillips are back in contention after injuries kept them out against Bournemouth last week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Norwich boss Dean Smith was impressed with the performance of two-goal hero Josh Sargent (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine
Matheus Nunes impressed for Sporting in last season’s Champions League (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m
Brendan Rodgers knows another top six challenge will be difficult this season (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has confirmed he is in talks over a new Chelsea contract (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension
Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton earlier this summer. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham
Adam Lyth hit a quickfire half-century (Adam Davy/PA)
David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record
Norwich City’s Josh Sargent celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022.
Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall
Partick Thistle eased to victory over Inverness at Firhill (Jane Barlow/PA)
Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship
Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
Eilish McColgan celebrates in Munich (Martin Meissner/AP)
Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social

More from The Courier

Stravaig Motorhome Rental is run by William Findlay and Sarah Fitzpatrick.
'We're pilots from Perthshire - now our campervan business is taking flight'
0
Celebrations after Eddie and Ann Bundy renewed their vows at Dalhousie day centre in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
OAPs Eddie and Ann say “I do” all over again in Brechin day care…
Crieff violinist Bríona Mannion is looking forward to studying in Switzerland.
Crieff violinist Briona to perform farewell shows in Strathearn towns before move to Switzerland
0
Are we heading for strikes from the NHS?
NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside…
0
Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0