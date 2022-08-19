Record number of blackmail crimes reported to police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Record number of blackmail crimes reported to police

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 4.05pm
File photo dated 22/10/14 of a police officer writing on paper. (Joe Giddens/PA)
File photo dated 22/10/14 of a police officer writing on paper. (Joe Giddens/PA)

A record number of blackmail offences were reported to police in England and Wales last year, figures show.

Charity Victim Support is urging the Government and police to take the crime – which includes a rising number of “sextortion” cases – seriously.

Home Office figures show police forces across England and Wales recorded 22,064 blackmail offences in the year to March – more than double the number in 2019-20, before the coronavirus pandemic.

It was also the most since comparable records began in 2012-13, with almost every police force across the two nations seeing records broken.

According to the latest population estimates, Cumbria Constabulary recorded 6.7 offences for every 10,000 people last year – the highest rate of all forces in England and Wales.

Blackmail is punishable by up to 14 years in jail and is one of the fastest growing crimes in the past decade.

Victim Support said the rise could reflect more crimes or victims feeling more empowered to come forward, but warned many still choose not to as they feel embarrassed.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the charity, said: “This steep rise in reports of blackmail is seriously concerning – with only 1% of cases resulting in a charge, we risk victims losing trust in the criminal justice system.

“It is essential victims of blackmail are given practical and emotional support to help them recover and seek justice.

“Police forces and the Government must take this crime seriously and get to the bottom of why we’re seeing this increase.”

Although the Home Office figures do not break down the type of blackmail carried out, the National Crime Agency said “sextortion”, or webcam blackmail – where victims are tricked into performing sexual acts on video – is a growing threat.

And the Revenge Porn Helpline, which supports those who have suffered intimate image abuse, said it was their most reported issue in 2021.

Zara Ward, a senior practitioner at the service, said: “In many of our cases we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg and so many of these instances go unreported because the scammers have a huge impact on their victims, and it can lead to a lot of victims remaining silent.”

She said the pandemic drove much of people’s daily communication online, including relationships, and a lot of scams now begin on dating apps or social media.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said a rise in blackmail crimes is largely down to improvements in recording.

It encourages anyone who has been a victim to report it to the police – where they will receive continued support – and not give in to demands.

Separate figures show that of the 20,360 blackmail investigations closed nationwide in 2021-22, just 1% resulted in a charge or summons, and 59% with no suspect identified.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting police by funding crime prevention measures, including equipping police with better technology to help catch more criminals.

“We are working with partners across the criminal justice system to increase the number of cases being charged and prosecuted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

What the papers say – August 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 20
Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 (Marco Ugarte/AP)
Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case
The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help the public ‘minimise’ pressure on A&E for the winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
Patients to be asked to minimise emergency service use over winter
A nurse wearing an NHS hi-tech goggle which is being used on home visits (NHS England/PA)
New smart glasses to help nurses maximise time with patients on home visits
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has confirmed he is in talks over a new Chelsea contract (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension
The Duke of Cambridge (PA)
Duke of Cambridge says New Zealand floods reminder to protect environment
Noah Donohoe died two years ago (Family handout/PA)
Noah’s mother ‘humbled’ over calls to name bridge after tragic schoolboy
Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s (RR Auction via AP)
Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly 700,000 dollars
The family of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was killed in a violent attack as he travelled on his mobility scooter in London, have spoken of their “complete numbness” following his death (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Thomas O’Halloran’s family devastated by death of ‘kind and gentle’ man

More from The Courier

Stravaig Motorhome Rental is run by William Findlay and Sarah Fitzpatrick.
'We're pilots from Perthshire - now our campervan business is taking flight'
0
Celebrations after Eddie and Ann Bundy renewed their vows at Dalhousie day centre in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
OAPs Eddie and Ann say “I do” all over again in Brechin day care…
Crieff violinist Bríona Mannion is looking forward to studying in Switzerland.
Crieff violinist Briona to perform farewell shows in Strathearn towns before move to Switzerland
0
Are we heading for strikes from the NHS?
NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside…
0
Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0