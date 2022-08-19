James Foley ‘more alive than ever’ eight years on from the day of brutal death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Foley ‘more alive than ever’ eight years on from the day of brutal death

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 6.43pm
James Foley ‘more alive than ever’ eight years on from the day of brutal death (Andrew Harnik/AP)
James Foley is “more alive today than ever before”, eight years on from the day that his brutal death in Syria was announced, his mother has said.

The murdered US journalist will live on in “all who aspire to moral courage” as well as the memories of his family and friends.

He was captured in 2012 and held by members of a British Islamic terror cell, dubbed the Beatles, until his death in 2014.

His whereabouts were widely unknown until August 19 2014, when so-called Islamic State uploaded a video to YouTube entitled A Message to America, which showed shocking footage of his killing.

The murdered US journalist will live on in ‘all who aspire to moral courage’ as well as the memories of his family and friends, his mother Diane Foley said (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Speaking at the sentencing of one of the cell’s members – El Shafee Elsheikh – on Friday, Mr Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said she pitied the jihadist for “choosing hatred”.

She said that her son’s “deepest pain” would be knowing of the suffering that she and her family had undergone.

“However, Jim would also want you to know that your hate-filled crimes did not win. James Wright Foley lives on,” she said, addressing Elsheikh directly.

“Jim would say, ‘Alexanda (Kotey) and El Shafee, you did not kill me.

“I am alive in my mother, father, my sister, and my brothers. I am alive in my family and friends, and their friends too.

“I am alive in the mercy and justice of this trial. I live on in those who survived your brutality and bravely testified on this witness stand.

“I live on in the stories I have told, those heard in this courtroom, and in the stories yet to be told.

Ms Foley was joined outside the court by members of other victims’ families (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“I am alive in all who aspire to moral courage in whatever they choose to do.

“I am alive in everyone who promotes journalist safety and the return of wrongful detainees and hostages around the world.

“I am alive in the families who yearn for the return of their loved ones and accountability for captors.

“In many ways, I am more alive than ever before’.”

As well as Mr Foley, three other American hostages were killed after being taken hostage by The Beatles – fellow journalist Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

Elsheikh, 34, was sentenced to eight concurrent life sentences for his involvement in the hostage murder plot, the same as was given to his co-defendant Alexanda Kotey in April.

