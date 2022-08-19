El Shafee Elsheikh’s victims’ families say his silence ‘speaks volumes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
El Shafee Elsheikh’s victims’ families say his silence ‘speaks volumes’

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 7.25pm
El Shafee Elsheikh victims’ families say his silence ‘speaks volumes’ (Andrew Harnik/AP)
El Shafee Elsheikh victims’ families say his silence ‘speaks volumes’ (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The families of hostages kept by British terrorist El Shafee Elsheikh say the jihadist’s refusal to address them at his sentencing “speaks volumes”.

The loved ones of US journalist James Foley and humanitarian worker Kayla Mueller, who were both killed in Syria, said they think Elsheikh “still believes he was doing the right thing”.

The 34-year-old Londoner, a member of the British Islamic terror cell dubbed The Beatles, was jailed for life at a US federal court in Virginia on Friday after being convicted of crimes relating to the hostage murder plot in April.

Hostages Beheadings
The families of James Foley and Kayla Mueller said they think Elsheikh ‘still believes he was doing the right thing’ (Andrew Harnik/AP)

He attended the sentencing in person, wearing a dark green prison jumpsuit, white trainers and black face-covering, and wore glasses.

At times, he appeared to turn his head in the direction of those reading out their victim impact statements.

Elsheikh was given the opportunity to speak by judge Thomas Selby Ellis before receiving his sentence, but he declined to do so.

Hostages Beheadings
Speaking outside court, the families of Mr Foley and Ms Mueller said they were ‘not shocked’ by Elsheikh’s silence (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Speaking outside court, the families of Mr Foley and Ms Mueller said they were “not shocked” by his silence.

Diane Foley, mother of Mr Foley, said: “I had hoped he would speak but I think he just doesn’t want to. He doesn’t want to say he has any regret.”

Asked if words from Elsheikh would have made a difference to how she felt, she added: “Well, yes, but he didn’t want to so that speaks volumes.”

Hostages Beheadings
Carl Mueller said the jihadist was ‘without remorse’ throughout the trial (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Carl Mueller, father of Kayla Mueller, said: “I didn’t expect him to speak. He’s been obviously cold, without remorse, throughout the whole trial.

“I still think he believes he was doing the right thing.”

Mr Mueller’s wife, Marsha, added: “I was hoping he would speak but I wasn’t shocked that he didn’t.”

Elsheikh received eight concurrent life sentences but is expected to appeal and replace his legal team.

