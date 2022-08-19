Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly 700,000 dollars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly 700,000 dollars

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 8.23pm
An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s (RR Auction via AP)
An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s (RR Auction via AP)

An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly 700,000 dollars (£592,000).

The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California – one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

A Bay Area collector, who wishes to remain anonymous, made the winning 677,196 dollars bid on Thursday, the auctioneer said.

Steve Jobs Apple Online Music
Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs (PA)

“There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use.

It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarised 13-page report accompanied the sale.

The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Mr Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

What the papers say – August 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 20
Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 (Marco Ugarte/AP)
Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case
The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help the public ‘minimise’ pressure on A&E for the winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
Patients to be asked to minimise emergency service use over winter
A nurse wearing an NHS hi-tech goggle which is being used on home visits (NHS England/PA)
New smart glasses to help nurses maximise time with patients on home visits
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has confirmed he is in talks over a new Chelsea contract (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension
The Duke of Cambridge (PA)
Duke of Cambridge says New Zealand floods reminder to protect environment
Noah Donohoe died two years ago (Family handout/PA)
Noah’s mother ‘humbled’ over calls to name bridge after tragic schoolboy
Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
The family of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was killed in a violent attack as he travelled on his mobility scooter in London, have spoken of their “complete numbness” following his death (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Thomas O’Halloran’s family devastated by death of ‘kind and gentle’ man
El Shafee Elsheikh victims’ families say his silence ‘speaks volumes’ (Andrew Harnik/AP)
El Shafee Elsheikh’s victims’ families say his silence ‘speaks volumes’

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022 will also start at Beveridge Park.
Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up
0
A box of chips with the words chippy or chipper on it
Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate
0
Cross Tay Link Road
WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction
0
Courier News - Julia Bryce story - CR0037240 -- Restaurant review: The Menu magazine - 2 pages in print and online on Deans Restaurant -- Picture shows dry ice cocktail ''Love of is in the Air cocktail'' - Dean's Restaurant, Kinnoull Street, Perth - Friday 5th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth
0
An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s (RR Auction via AP)
A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist.
Murray Davidson.
Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,…
0