Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 8.45pm Updated: August 19 2022, 8.59pm
Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United have reached agreement with Real Madrid for the big-money signing of midfielder Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been looking to reinforce their midfield all summer and Brazil international Casemiro emerged this week as their main target.

A statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro.

“The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.

“Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at international level for his native Brazil. He has won 17 major honours in his illustrious career including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.

“We all look forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford.”

The PA news agency understands the fee is £60million, with a further £10million in success-related add-ons, while the contract is for four years with the option of a further 12 months.

Thirty-year-old Casemiro joined Real from Sao Paulo in 2013 and has been a key figure for the Spanish giants, making more than 300 appearances.

Ten Hag refused to discuss the transfer at his press conference on Friday, but Real boss Carlo Ancelotti was more forthcoming when speaking to the media in Spain.

“I’ve discussed it with (Casemiro) this morning,” the Italian said. “He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity.

“The club understand it. With all he’s done for this club and the person he is, we have to respect it.

“There are talks right now, he’s still a Real Madrid player at this stage, but he wants to leave. If he goes, we have the resources to replace him.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro (right)
Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro (right) played together at Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

“I haven’t tried to convince him, I just listened, because I have spoken to Casemiro throughout my time here and he has helped us so much. Having heard what he wants, there’s no way back.

“If he doesn’t stay, we’ll have an enormous sense of gratitude to him for all he’s done. We have replacements within the squad.

“(Aurelien) Tchouameni was signed for this position and he’s one of the best central midfielders on the market right now, then we’ve got (Toni) Kroos, who can play in that position too, just like he did in my second year here, and there’s (Eduardo) Camavinga as well.”

Following United’s statement, Real issued their own paying tribute to Casemiro, saying: “Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to Casemiro, who is part of the club’s history.

“On Monday, August 22, at 11:30am, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to Casemiro will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of our club president, Florentino Perez. After this ceremony, Casemiro will appear before the media.”

More irons are in the fire as United look to kick-start their ailing campaign at a time of intense pressure on the Glazer family.

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag’s first two games have ended in defeat (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Protests are planned against the owners before and during Monday’s clash with rivals Liverpool and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has publicly declared his interest in buying the club.

Asked about the protests against the Glazer family, United boss Ten Hag said: “I can only say the owners want to win and the fans, we want them behind the club.

“I can understand sometimes but I am not that long in the club that I can see all the backgrounds, but we have to be unified and fight together.”

United start the week bottom of the Premier League after their 2-1 home defeat to Brighton was compounded by last weekend’s 4-0 humbling at Brentford.

“I think I made myself clear I was definitely not happy,” Ten Hag said.

“In football you can talk about football, you can talk about the plan out of philosophy but the basic stuff has to be good.

“That starts with the right attitude, so you need a fighting spirit on the pitch and I didn’t see that from minute one. I think it’s basic. You have to bring it in every game on the pitch and of course especially Monday night.”

Anthony Martial has returned to training ahead of the game but his availability is unclear after injury, increasing the chances of Cristiano Ronaldo starting again.

There is unrelenting speculation about the wantaway star’s future but Ten Hag is still counting on the 37-year-old for the season ahead.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to a missed chance at Brentford
Cristiano Ronaldo was not the only United player to suffer at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

“I don’t know why he’s particularly in focus after Saturday,” he said.

“It was the team performance and the whole team’s attitude, including Ronaldo.”

Pushed on if he could guarantee Ronaldo will still be at United on September 2, Ten Hag added: “He’s in our plans, so that’s what I can say.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Norwich boss Dean Smith was impressed with the performance of two-goal hero Josh Sargent (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dean Smith praises match-winner Josh Sargent for making most of chance to shine
Matheus Nunes impressed for Sporting in last season’s Champions League (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m
Brendan Rodgers knows another top six challenge will be difficult this season (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester can only set expectations when transfer window closes
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, has confirmed he is in talks over a new Chelsea contract (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension
Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton earlier this summer. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Antonio Conte likes ‘nasty’ edge that Richarlison offers to Tottenham
Adam Lyth hit a quickfire half-century (Adam Davy/PA)
David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record
Norwich City’s Josh Sargent celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022.
Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall
Partick Thistle eased to victory over Inverness at Firhill (Jane Barlow/PA)
Partick Thistle thrash previously unbeaten Inverness to go top of Championship
Eilish McColgan celebrates in Munich (Martin Meissner/AP)
Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were sent off for their confrontation (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel handed one-match ban after clash with Antonio Conte

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022 will also start at Beveridge Park.
Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up
0
A box of chips with the words chippy or chipper on it
Chippy or chipper? Our survey results end the chip shop name debate
0
Cross Tay Link Road
WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction
0
Courier News - Julia Bryce story - CR0037240 -- Restaurant review: The Menu magazine - 2 pages in print and online on Deans Restaurant -- Picture shows dry ice cocktail ''Love of is in the Air cocktail'' - Dean's Restaurant, Kinnoull Street, Perth - Friday 5th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Restaurant review: Uncover the magic and mystery of Deans Restaurant in Perth
0
Casemiro is on his way to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist.
Murray Davidson.
Beat Aberdeen and St Johnstone will turn an OK start into a good one,…
0