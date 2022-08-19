Patients to be asked to minimise use of A&E units over winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Patients to be asked to minimise use of A&E units over winter

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 12.59am Updated: August 20 2022, 12.11pm
The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to ‘minimise’ pressure on A&E for the winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to ‘minimise’ pressure on A&E for the winter (Peter Byrne/PA)

The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help “minimise” pressure on A&E departments over the winter.

In a letter to health chiefs, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said winter planning has begun earlier than usual, “recognising pressure on the NHS is likely to be substantial, particularly in urgent and emergency care”.

Information attached to the letter asks hospitals to “implement your winter communications strategy to support the public to minimise pressures on urgent and emergency services”.

The Daily Telegraph reports a renewed “help us help you” campaign to be launched later this year is expected to urge the public to be sparing in its use of 999 and A&E services, using them only for emergencies.

Amanda Pritchard
NHS chief Amanda Pritchard said winter planning has begun earlier than usual (PA)

Last year, the NHS used TV adverts, social media posts and billboards to promote the use of the 111 online service for urgent issues which are not life-threatening instead of going to A&E.

It comes as the NHS faces a troubling backlog, with the number of people who have waited two years or more to receive treatment at around 6,700 in June after the Covid-19 pandemic caused waiting lists to mount.

Meanwhile, the NHS Confederation – a membership body for organisations which commission and provide national health services – sent a letter to ministers on Friday warning that surging costs mean people will have to choose between skipping meals to heat their homes or living in cold and damp conditions this winter.

Health leaders said they are concerned that widespread fuel poverty will increase the high number of annual deaths associated with cold homes – estimated at 10,000 – and add pressure to an already overwhelmed health service.

The letter from NHS England’s chief executive also said the NHS is working to reduce pressure by other means.

One goal is to increase the number of NHS 111 call handlers to 4,800 and the number of NHS 999 call handlers to 2,500.

It also said the NHS aims to increase capacity by the equivalent of at least 7,000 beds.

An NHS spokesperson said: “As is the case every winter, the NHS will encourage people to use NHS 111 for urgent medical help and as ever, and people who need A&E or 999 should use those services – we will deliver the usual Help Us Help You campaign later in the year to support people to access this care.

“The NHS has already announced plans to significantly increase hospital capacity and resilience ahead of winter, in addition to a new contract with St John Ambulance to provide extra support.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Twelve years of Conservative mismanagement has left the NHS no longer able to provide care to all who need it, when they need it. This is a terrifying indictment of Tory Britain.

“The Government should be taking pressure off emergency services by recruiting more care workers, GPs and mental health specialists who prevent patients reaching that stage, and providing the NHS with the staff it needs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Demarai Gray earned a point for Everton (PA)
Late Demarai Gray strike earns Everton point against Nottingham Forest
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a last-minute winner for Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic nets last-gasp winner as Fulham edge out rivals Brentford
Che Adams scored twice for Saints (Joe Giddens/PA)
Che Adams bags brace to stun Leicester as Chelsea target Wesley Fofana looks on
Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace saw off Aston Villa (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wilfried Zaha scores twice as Crystal Palace bounce back to beat Aston Villa
Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shapps urges RMT to put 8% pay offer to rail workers for vote amid…
(PA)
British toddler killed by car while on Irish holiday
Antonio Conte wants trophies before personal prizes (John Walton/PA)
Team prizes come before personal glories at Tottenham says Antonio Conte
Erik ten Hag is determined to ride out Manchester United’s awful start (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag determined to stick with philosophy despite nightmare start
Son Heung-min was subjected to racist abuse at Chelsea last weekend (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chelsea ban season ticket holder over alleged racist abuse of Son Heung-min
Todd Boehly and Chelsea’s other new owners are determined to keep on recruiting top talents for the Blues this summer (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea owners ready to ‘pull out all stops’ in pursuit of top transfer targets

More from The Courier

Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
The West Fife derby at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine…
0
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first…
0
Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0