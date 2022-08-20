Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 2.43am
Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 (Marco Ugarte/AP)
Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students.

Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students.

Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then president Enrique Pena Nieto.

The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero, said he was charged with torture, official misconduct and forced disappearance.

In 2020, Mr Gertz Manero said Mr Murillo Karam had been implicated in “orchestrating a massive media trick” and leading a “generalised cover-up” in the case.

Mexico Missing Students
Mr Murillo Karam, under pressure to quickly solve the case, announced in 2014 that the students had been killed and their bodies burned at a garbage dump by members of a drug gang (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

The arrest came a day after a commission set up to determine what happened said the army bore at least partial responsibility in the case.

It said a soldier had infiltrated the student group involved and the army did not stop the abductions even though it knew what was happening.

Corrupt local police, other security forces and members of a drug gang abducted the students in the city of Iguala in Guerrero state, although the motive remains unclear eight years later.

Their bodies have never been found, though fragments of burned bone have been matched to three of the students.

Mr Murillo Karam, under pressure to quickly solve the case, announced in 2014 that the students had been killed and their bodies burned at a garbage dump by members of a drug gang.

He called that hypothesis “the historic truth”.

But the investigation included instances of torture, improper arrest and mishandling of evidence that has since allowed most of the directly implicated gang members to walk free.

The incident occurred near a large army base, and independent investigations have found that members of the military were aware of what was occurring.

The students’ families have long demanded that soldiers be included in the investigation.

On Thursday, the truth commission looking into the case said one of the abducted students was a soldier who had infiltrated the radical teachers’ college, yet the army did not search for him even though it had real-time information that the abduction was occurring.

It said the inaction violated army protocols for cases of missing soldiers.

The defence ministry has not responded to a request for comment.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party, which both Mr Murillo Karam and Mr Pena Nieto belonged to, wrote in its Twitter account that Mr Murillo Karam’s arrest “is more a question of politics than justice. This action does not help the victims’ families get answers”.

Mexican federal prosecutors previously issued arrest warrants for members of the military and federal police as well as Tomas Zeron, who at the time of the abduction headed the federal investigation agency, Mexico’s detective agency.

Mr Zeron is being sought on charges of torture and covering up forced disappearances. He fled to Israel, and Mexico has asked the Israeli government for help in his arrest.

