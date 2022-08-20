What the papers say – August 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – August 20

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 4.11am
What the papers say – August 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s papers are led by concerns over the impact winter will have on the NHS.

The Daily Telegraph reports hospitals have been told to prepare a public awareness campaign for people to “minimise” pressure on urgent and emergency services, amid concerns the NHS is already experiencing strain at levels usually seen at the peak of the cold season.

Meanwhile, The Guardian leads with Liz Truss’s past comments on the health service, where the Tory leadership contender said she supported cuts to the NHS.

And the Daily Mail reports the NHS has spent more than £1 million on “woke” staff networks.

Elsewhere, The Times leads with Michael Gove publicly backing Rishi Sunak in the leadership race, while the i says just 33% of voters are in favour of Ms Truss’s tax cuts plan.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star report Sir Alex Ferguson has appeared in court to defend Ryan Giggs.

There are fears for high streets as “spiralling” energy bills bring cafes, restaurants and shops to the brink, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express says a Government report has revealed the nation’s migrant crisis could last “five years and beyond”.

The Sun reports actor Stephen Tompkinson has been accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm after a “late-night bust-up”.

And Wall Street investors have issued a warning following a major stock market rally, according to FT Weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Demarai Gray earned a point for Everton (PA)
Late Demarai Gray strike earns Everton point against Nottingham Forest
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a last-minute winner for Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic nets last-gasp winner as Fulham edge out rivals Brentford
Che Adams scored twice for Saints (Joe Giddens/PA)
Che Adams bags brace to stun Leicester as Chelsea target Wesley Fofana looks on
Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Crystal Palace saw off Aston Villa (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wilfried Zaha scores twice as Crystal Palace bounce back to beat Aston Villa
Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shapps urges RMT to put 8% pay offer to rail workers for vote amid…
(PA)
British toddler killed by car while on Irish holiday
Antonio Conte wants trophies before personal prizes (John Walton/PA)
Team prizes come before personal glories at Tottenham says Antonio Conte
Erik ten Hag is determined to ride out Manchester United’s awful start (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag determined to stick with philosophy despite nightmare start
Son Heung-min was subjected to racist abuse at Chelsea last weekend (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chelsea ban season ticket holder over alleged racist abuse of Son Heung-min
Todd Boehly and Chelsea’s other new owners are determined to keep on recruiting top talents for the Blues this summer (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea owners ready to ‘pull out all stops’ in pursuit of top transfer targets

More from The Courier

Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
The West Fife derby at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine…
0
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first…
0
Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0