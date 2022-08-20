Chemical tanker collides with cargo ship off Japan By Press Association August 20 2022, 8.49am This Xin Hai 99 initially began to sink following the incident (Kyodo News/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Japanese chemical tanker has collided with a cargo vessel off the coast of south-western Japan. No-one was injured among the six Japanese crew aboard the tanker Ryoshinmaru, or among the 14 Chinese crew on the Belize-registered cargo ship Xin Hai 99. The crash early on Saturday is under investigation and both ships are anchored in the area, about 2.2 miles off the coast of Wakayama Prefecture. The Xin Hai 99 cargo ship was damaged in the collision (Kyodo News/AP) A Kushimoto Coast Guard official said some oil leaked from the engine area of the cargo ship, which initially started to sink, but it was brought under control. The tanker had left Kobe port to pick up chemicals from another Japanese port and did not have any chemicals on board at the time of the accident. Divers are being sent to the scene and GPS records are being pursued to determine the cause of the accident. The Chinese crew told the coast guard the tanker had suddenly veered towards them, the official added. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Late Demarai Gray strike earns Everton point against Nottingham Forest Aleksandar Mitrovic nets last-gasp winner as Fulham edge out rivals Brentford Che Adams bags brace to stun Leicester as Chelsea target Wesley Fofana looks on Wilfried Zaha scores twice as Crystal Palace bounce back to beat Aston Villa Shapps urges RMT to put 8% pay offer to rail workers for vote amid… British toddler killed by car while on Irish holiday Team prizes come before personal glories at Tottenham says Antonio Conte Erik ten Hag determined to stick with philosophy despite nightmare start Chelsea ban season ticket holder over alleged racist abuse of Son Heung-min Chelsea owners ready to ‘pull out all stops’ in pursuit of top transfer targets More from The Courier Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held… 0 Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant… 0 Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine… 0 Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first… 0 Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism 0