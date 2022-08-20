I was fuming, raging, but it’s gone – Raheem Sterling unhappy with Man City exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

I was fuming, raging, but it’s gone – Raheem Sterling unhappy with Man City exit

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 2.03pm
Chelsea summer signing Raheem Sterling says he was angered by Manchester City’s treatment towards him at the end of his career there (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea summer signing Raheem Sterling says he was angered by Manchester City’s treatment towards him at the end of his career there (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling says he was left “fuming” and “raging” at how his Manchester City career ended.

Sterling spent seven successful seasons at City, where he won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and one FA Cup, before joining Chelsea for £47.5million in July.

But the England international’s stay at the Etihad Stadium soured last term as he made 23 starts in City’s Premier League title triumph.

Manchester City v Everton – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Raheem Sterling won the Premier League four times during his Manchester City career (Peter Powell/PA)

“Everyone wants to feel wanted, football is no different,” Sterling told Sky Sports.

“When you play your heart out, sacrifice some of your kids’ birthdays, and then get treated in a certain way, it’s disappointing.

“At the time I was fuming, raging, but it’s gone, it’s in the past and I can only focus on the present, which is now, here at Chelsea, and the opportunity I’ve got here to go out and showcase my talents once again.”

Sterling scored 131 goals in 339 appearances after joining City from Liverpool for £44m in July 2015.

But the 27-year-old says he felt that he was fighting a losing battle to secure a first-team place under Pep Guardiola.

On his summer departure, Sterling, speaking ahead of Chelsea’s league visit to Leeds on Sunday, added: “Misunderstandings, contracts running down. It was a shame to see how it ended in the end because I had such a great time there.

“A lot of things came into play, a lot of reasons, but I wasn’t complaining, I was ready to challenge and, as you can see, even with some of the performances I put in, you couldn’t guarantee yourself a place so it just didn’t make sense to fight a battle you can never win.

“As a player you always want to do your best and help your team, but when you don’t think things are going fairly, it’s always a disappointment.

“If you are not happy playing your football you’ve got to look at other options to get that happiness back, and that’s exactly what I have done.

“It was the right time for me to move on. I wouldn’t stay part of something I knew I couldn’t give my all in.

“It (City) is a fantastic club, it’s a club that wins lots of trophies, it’s a club that has helped my development massively in the past couple of years.

“But there comes a time when you’ve got to think about yourself, what’s best for yourself, and what you want for the future. That’s the sole reason why I am here (at Chelsea).”

Manchester City Training and Press Conference – City Football Academy
Sterling felt he was in a losing battle to secure a first-team place under his former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sterling, who grew up in London, says he wants to enjoy his football again after becoming the first major signing of new Blues owner Todd Boehly’s era at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “It was a possibility I wouldn’t let pass. It’s a blessing in disguise.

“It’s another challenge and a challenge I’ll look back on at the end of my career and know I stepped up to the plate and I can be happy with myself.

“The most part was just getting to play football week in, week out.”

