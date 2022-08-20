Team prizes come before personal glories at Tottenham says Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Team prizes come before personal glories at Tottenham says Antonio Conte

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 4.15pm
Antonio Conte wants trophies before personal prizes (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte wants trophies before personal prizes (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is more bothered about winning a trophy than personal achievements after the striker created Premier League history.

The England captain scored his 175th league goal – the most by a player for one club – to give his side a 1-0 win over Wolves.

Kane nodded home midway through the second half to climb above Sergio Aguero in the all-time scorers list and is just two behind Andrew Cole in third.

It was also his 250th goal for the club and Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266 is surely under threat this season.

But for all of his goals over the last decade Kane has yet to win any silverware as Spurs have repeatedly fallen short in recent seasons.

Conte is the man hired to fix that and says any of his squad would give up personal achievements for winning trophies.

He said: “I know he reached another big achievement, a personal big achievement, but we’re trying to work together, with the team and always with Harry to have not only personal achievements, like last season for example when Son was top scorer in the league, but to try to have a big achievement together for the team and the club.

“I think every single player is ready to exchange a personal achievement to reach a trophy. We’re working on this aspect. The path is difficult, the path is long, but we have to try to do this.

“But Harry is a player who has to make the difference, for his quality, for his ability.

“We’re talking about a really world-class striker who can be dangerous in all aspects on the pitch. We tried to exploit him, to give him the possibility to score.”

Spurs needed Kane’s 64th minute intervention after they overcame a difficult first half to win the points after earlier hit the crossbar and post.

Harry Kane scored the only goal
Harry Kane scored the only goal (John Walton/PA)

The win means they have taken seven points from games against Southampton, Chelsea and Wolves, having lost all three corresponding fixtures last season.

Conte says the progression in his team is obvious.

“I have to be very clear. In my opinion last season this type of game, you weren’t so prepared to find this difficulty and probably this type of game you’re going to lose at the end,” he said.

“In fact last season we lost at home against Southampton, at home against Wolverhampton and against Chelsea. Now against these three teams, I was really worried when I saw the schedule.

“Instead to get seven points showed that this team is improving in many aspects, but we want to continue to improve because for sure, this is not enough to be competitive, to fight for something important, but we have one year in front of us to continue to work, to implement our tactical knowledge.

“I’m confident because this group is a really good group of people. There is great chemistry between us and I think this is important because when there is chemistry you are able to overcome the difficulty.”

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has a sense of deja vu after another game they played well in past them by.

In a similar start to last season, Wolves have let missed chances cost them with new signing Matheus Nunes headed their best opportunity wide in the first half.

Wolves are yet to win this term
Wolves are yet to win this term (John Walton/PA)

“It happens so many times that I don’t want to have that feeling,” Lage said. “It’s hard when you work for the result. It’s hard the way we start the season, were a bit unlucky.

“It is a question of time the new players to adapt to the club, to the Premier League, to the new team-mates. It looks like the same beginning we had in the first season, the feeling is the same.

“Today we played very well and played with this fantastic team with a tip manager. The first half was very good for us, we controlled the game with and without the ball.

“In the end we didn’t have any points, we go home with frustration of the result but we go home with confidence we can play in this way. I said the same one year ago that the goals would come and with a performance like this we can have a good season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Omar Bogle scored from the penalty spot as Newport beat Tranmere (Will Matthews/PA)
Newport snap losing home run by beating Tranmere
Dominic Gape scored a stunning lob (Nigel French/PA)
Dominic Gape stunner helps Wycombe brush aside Barnsley
It ended all square at Blundell Park (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grimsby record goalless draw at home to Sutton
Dan Nlundulu was Cheltenham’s match-winner at Exeter (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Dan Nlundulu helps Cheltenham claim smash-and-grab victory at Exeter
St Mirren’s Curtis Main scored twice (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Curtis Main double helps St Mirren to impressive win at Dundee United
Jerry Yates scored Blackpool’s equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)
Thrilling Blackpool comeback denies Burnley victory
Demarai Gray earned a point for Everton (PA)
Late Demarai Gray strike earns Everton point against Nottingham Forest
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a last-minute winner for Fulham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic nets last-gasp winner as Fulham edge out rivals Brentford
Harvey Knibbs forced a draw at Charlton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Harvey Knibbs grabs Cambridge valuable point from draw at Charlton
Sean McConville netted Accrington’s penalty (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Accrington salvage point thanks to second-half penalty at MK Dons

More from The Courier

Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
The West Fife derby at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine…
0
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first…
0
Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0