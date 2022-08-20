British toddler killed by car while on Irish holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British toddler killed by car while on Irish holiday

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 4.47pm
(PA)
(PA)

A British toddler was killed by a car while on holiday in the Republic of Ireland.

It is understood that the boy, who was under the age of two, had been staying at a property in Co Roscommon with his parents.

A local said the family were visiting the area in Ballinagare, where they have connections.

Irish police (gardai) said the boy was hit by a Jeep near Ballinagare shortly after 9am on Friday.

The infant received treatment at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.

The boy was killed close to the house where he and his family had been staying. It is understood his parents visited the area often.

Fianna Fail councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice told PA news agency: “Members of the local community are shocked and saddened at death of toddler.

“Our sympathies are with the family on this sad occasion. I want to send the family our condolences and to let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Tom Crosby, an independent councillor and Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council, said the local community has been left devastated by the “horrific accident”.

“It has been a horror,” he added.

“As Cathaoirleach of the council, I want to send my sincere sympathies to the boy’s family and friends and all the neighbours. It is such a tragedy.

“The incident was so unfortunate in the way that it happened. It is a close-knit community and the area is in total shock.

“It is not a typical place for holiday homes but it is a quiet location for visitors.”

