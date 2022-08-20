Mikel Arteta not getting carried away by table-topping Arsenal’s fast start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta not getting carried away by table-topping Arsenal’s fast start

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 8.37pm Updated: August 20 2022, 8.43pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not getting carried away despite his side sitting top of the table (Steven Paston/PA)

Mikel Arteta is not getting carried away despite his Arsenal side moving to the top of the Premier League following a comfortable win at Bournemouth.

The Gunners continued a perfect start to the campaign with a 3-0 victory on the south coast as an early Martin Odegaard double and a fine first Arsenal goal from William Saliba made it nine points from nine.

At this stage of last season, Arteta was facing calls to be axed as Arsenal boss as they sat bottom without a point or a goal.

But despite the turnaround, the Spaniard is keen to keep his feet on the ground and not let the winning start lead to complacency.

“It’s just three games, it doesn’t mean anything,” he said of being top of the table.

“What it means is the team is playing really well, we won three games, we’re scoring goals, we’re keeping clean sheets, the team is playing and performing well, it’s competing really well.

“But it’s about Monday and getting better at other things that we have to do better and focus on Fulham.”

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Gabriel Jesus has made a big impact at Arsenal since his move from Manchester City (Steven Paston/PA)

The summer signing of Gabriel Jesus has done much to herald such a stark turnaround in fortunes and, while he did not add to his goal tally on the south coast, the Brazil forward was again instrumental.

He was heavily involved in Odegaard’s opener, claiming the assist for the second and then seeing a goal of his own ruled out by VAR for a tight offside call.

Asked what Jesus, who ended the game with the captain’s armband, has brought to the club since his arrival from Manchester City Arteta added: “New confidence, spark, and that winning mentality that he has and the way he competes for every ball and the way he transmits his energy and his quality to the rest of the team.

“You can see that in the way he was involved today. He didn’t score, he got a goal disallowed unfortunately but he was in every action.”

Arteta went on to joke that Saliba had been practising his goal in training all week and when pushed on another fine display from the France international replied: “The most important thing for a defender, defend, keep a clean sheet. The most important thing to do is to keep that clean sheet every game.”

For newly-promoted Bournemouth, their opening day win over Aston Villa seems a long time ago following heavy defeats to Manchester City and now Arsenal.

They face a tough trip to Liverpool next week after a Carabao Cup second-round tie at Norwich, and manager Scott Parker was unhappy with the showing of his players in the first half.

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Scott Parker was left frustrated by Bournemouth’s performance (Steven Paston/PA)

“The quality of what we played today was clear for all to see,” he said.

“I was really disappointed with the first half, we showed a real lack of humility about us.

“We were easily disappointed and why we could never get a foothold in the game and cause or pose Arsenal any problems our general demeanour was poor.

“There was a difference today, a big difference, we played Man City, arguably one of the best teams in Europe, Arsenal today, huge quality, so there is no shame in losing, but certainly today in the first half they weren’t a team I wanted to see in that sense.”

