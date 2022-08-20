Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 10.31pm
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes any repeat of the Manchester United fans’ protest which forced their match at Old Trafford to be postponed in 2021 should result in his side being awarded three points.

Thousands of United supporters marched to the ground ahead of the encounter on May 2 last year – which was scheduled to be played behind closed doors under Covid protocols – to protest against the ownership of the Glazer family.

But when some gained entry to the stadium the game was postponed and had to be played later in the month.

A Manchester United fan protesting inside Old Trafford
Fans who broke into Old Trafford forced the postponement of Manchester United v Liverpool in May last year (Barrington Coombs/PA)

With further anti-Glazer protests planned ahead of Monday’s match between the two arch rivals Klopp said he does not expect to encounter the same problems but should, for any reason, the match not go ahead he wants to be awarded the win.

Asked if there were any plans in place should a protest cause similar issues, he said: “Plans for the game not happening? Yes, going home on the bus.

“I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen I think we get the points.

“We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.

Manchester United fans hold up banners as they protest against the ownership of the Glazer family
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes any postponement due to fan disruption should lead to a win being awarded to his team (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“I don’t think and I really hope this won’t happen – I have no idea what could happen and I don’t think about it.

“People tell us we are fine, we go there and play the game hopefully and go home but in a situation like this always the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it and they have prepared it.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

