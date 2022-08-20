Watchdog investigating Met Police after officers spoke with missing Owami Davies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Watchdog investigating Met Police after officers spoke with missing Owami Davies

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 11.29pm
Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The police watchdog is investigating Scotland Yard after officers came into contact with a student nurse who had been reported missing.

Owami Davies, 24, from Grays, Essex, left her family home on July 4 and was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on July 7, but has not been found.

Ms Davies’s family reported her missing to Essex Police on July 6 and the force handed the investigation to the Metropolitan Police on July 23.

On Saturday, the Met revealed its officers had spoken to Ms Davies on July 6.

Owami Davies missing
Police outside a property in Derby Road (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In a statement, the force said officers were called to an address in Clarendon Road, Croydon, to concerns over the welfare of a woman.

Police and London Ambulance Service attended the address and spoke to the woman but she told them she did not want help and left.

Ms Owami had not yet been marked as a missing person on the police database at the time.

The Met only later established that the woman was Ms Davies as a result of their missing person investigation.

The force said its professional standards body was consulted and is not investigating the officers.

But it said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) requested the matter to be referred to them.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) were consulted and as there has been contact with police the IOPC were informed.

“The IOPC has requested the matter be referred to them.

Owami Davies missing
CCTV image of Owami Davies crossing Derby Road (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“The officers are not subject to any current investigation by the DPS.

“The interaction recorded on the officers’ body-worn video has been viewed by members of the Independent Advisory Group and Owami’s family to ensure openness and transparency.”

The IOPC said in a statement: “We can confirm that we received a referral on August 5 from the Metropolitan Police Service in relation to contact officers had with Owami Davies in Croydon on July 6, after she had been reported missing to Essex Police.

“We are currently assessing the available information to determine what further action may be required.”

The Met has issued several appeals for information over Ms Davies’s whereabouts and arrested five people – two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap – who were all later released on bail.

The force issued a fresh appeal at the beginning of this week, saying Ms Davies could be in Croydon and “in need of help”.

Owami Davies missing
Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On Thursday, British Transport Police (BTP) tweeted that the 24-year-old could still regularly be taking trains, may appear dazed or confused and may be seeking to engage with women travelling alone.

BTP wrote: “We know Owami Davies, 24, regularly uses the rail and tube network to travel from #Grays, Essex to the #Croydon area. Often via #WestHam and #WestCroydon stations. @metpoliceuk are looking at dates from 7th July 2022 onwards.

“Owami may still be regularly travelling by rail in a vulnerable state, appearing dazed or confused and possibly seeking to engage with other lone female travellers.”

The Met added: “Owami has been depressed and in the absence of her medication may use alcohol to relieve her depression.”

Members of the public have reported a number of potential sightings of the 24-year-old in the Croydon area and police have been scouring thousands of hours of CCTV trying to verify whether the sightings were her.

The PA news agency has contacted the IOPC and Essex Police for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

What the papers say – August 21 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 21
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk touch gloves at the end of their fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not getting carried away despite his side sitting top of the table (Steven Paston/PA)
Mikel Arteta not getting carried away by table-topping Arsenal’s fast start
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus (centre) celebrates with his team mates after their 3-0 win at Bournemouth took them top of the Premier League (Steven Paston/PA)
Arsenal breeze past Bournemouth to go top of the Premier League
Gary Busey (PA)
Gary Busey charged with sex offences at Monster-Mania Con
Martin Odegaard (centre) scored twice as Arsenal coasted to victory at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA)
Martin Odegaard at the double as Arsenal top table with victory at Bournemouth
Will Zalatoris (right) has been forced to withdraw from the BMW Championship with a back injury (Julio Cortez/AP)
FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship

More from The Courier

James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to…
0
John Potter was pleased with his side's performance.
John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance'
0
Food for though: Ross
Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a…
Dick Campbell believes his side didn't deserve anything from the game against Queen's Park.
Dick Campbell admits Arbroath 'deserved to lose' to Queen's Park and expresses need for…
0
Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone on against Aberdeen
Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone star's 'adamant' free-kick denial after Aberdeen profit from Perth…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more from his side at Greenock Morton.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues decision-making at Morton and questions 'nonsense' referee call
0