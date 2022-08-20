Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 11.31pm
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Real Madrid began the post-Casemiro era by sweeping aside Celta Vigo 4-1 for a second successive LaLiga victory.

With Real having agreed to sell their long-time holding midfielder to Manchester United on Friday, Carlo Ancelotti lined up with summer signing Aurelien Tchouameni in the Brazilian’s place – but it was the veteran Luka Modric who continued to run things.

The Croatian scored Real’s second in the 41st minute, after Karim Benzema and Iago Aspas had traded penalties, and was the driving influence throughout.

Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde scored after the break and the visitors could even afford for 83rd-minute substitute Eden Hazard to fail from the penalty spot four minutes after coming on.

Real Betis and Osasuna also made it two wins from two, each via a pair of penalties.

Borja Iglesias was the man on the spot as second-placed Betis won 2-1 at Mallorca, netting either side of Vedat Muriqi’s reply, while Ezequiel Avila and Kike Garcia earned Osasuna a 2-0 win over Cadiz.

Defending champions Inter Milan made it six points from two games with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Spezia to claim top spot in Serie A.

Inter players celebrate their win against Spezia
Inter players celebrate their win against Spezia (Luca Bruno/AP)

Lazio’s goalless draw at Torino meant the pair briefly occupied the top two places on four points in the fledging table but Inter’s win later in the day courtesy of goals from Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa lifted them a couple of points clear.

Domenico Berardi scored in Sassuolo’s 1-0 win over Lecce while Udinese drew 0-0 with Salernitana despite Nehuen Perez’s dismissal.

In the Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund collapsed at home to Werder Bremen as they contrived to lose 3-2 having led 2-0 in the 89th minute.

Victory looked assured after goals from Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro but former Derby youngster Lee Buchanan’s goal a minute before the end of regulation time appeared to spark panic among the hosts.

Niklas Schmidt then equalised before Scotland international Oliver Burke snatched a remarkable victory in the fifth minute of added time.

Union Berlin registered their best start to a season as a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig moved them into second place on the same points as leaders Borussia Munchengladbach, with Bayern Munich not playing until Sunday. Jordan Siebatcheu and Sheraldo Becker scored Union’s goals.

Lee Jae-sung scored a last-minute winner as Mainz beat Augsburg by the same score.

Hoffenheim won 3-0 at Bayer Leverkusen with goals from Christoph Baumgartner, Andrej Kramaric and Georginio Rutter, Vincenzo Grifo earned Freiburg a 1-0 win at Stuttgart and Wolfsburg and Schalke drew 0-0.

Lens stunned Monaco 4-1 to move top of the Ligue 1 table, pending Paris St Germain’s Sunday trip to Lille.

Lois Openda and Deiver Machado put them 2-0 up and though Benoit Badiashile pulled one back, Seko Fofana’s penalty and Wesley Said’s strike rounded off a comfortable win.

Marseille are alongside Lens on seven points after beating Nantes 2-1.

