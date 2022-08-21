What the papers say – August 21 By Press Association August 21 2022, 3.47am What the papers say – August 21 (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Labour’s rise and a push to increase tuition fees feature among the nation’s papers. The Observer reports the Labour party has seen a bounce in the polls as senior Tories warn of potential consequences of a Liz Truss premiership. Tomorrow’s front w pic.twitter.com/7czcRkVt92— The Observer (@ObserverUK) August 20, 2022 The Foreign Secretary has pledged to stop the exodus of doctors from the NHS if she becomes prime minister, according to the Sunday Telegraph. The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Truss: I'll halt NHS doctor exodus'https://t.co/0obtu7R4OP#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/48ZsMd1uX3— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 20, 2022 Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with a push from university bosses to raise tuition fees closer to the £24,000-a-year average that foreign students pay. SUNDAY TIMES: Universities push for ‘vital’ tuition fee rise #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Qr4aqtihup— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 20, 2022 The Sunday Express says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged businesses to prepare for the “mighty” Pacific trade deal, which he says “will mean lower prices on our supermarket shelves”. Front page – Boris: 'Mighty' trade deal to cut bills#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/EqoUihsBX8 pic.twitter.com/roKyjhhMho— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 20, 2022 The Independent dedicates its front page to a story on a “prison where Ukrainians vanish”. INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: The prison where Ukrainians vanish #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/A6ZbbKLyH9— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 20, 2022 And the Daily Star Sunday says the former bodyguard of Diana, Princess of Wales, believes “British agents may have accidentally caused her death”. Sunday's front page: Princess Diana death 'cover-up' 😲 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xd8evyghJA— Daily Star (@dailystar) August 20, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Pensioner who became symbol of Occupy movement dies aged 95 First case of monkeypox confirmed in Indonesia Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style Watchdog investigating Met Police after officers spoke with missing Owami Davies Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement Mikel Arteta not getting carried away by table-topping Arsenal’s fast start Arsenal breeze past Bournemouth to go top of the Premier League More from The Courier Sweet treats: These tahini cinnamon swirls are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up 'I just don't eat out locally anymore': Are Pitlochry venues becoming too expensive to… St Andrews: Councillors reject plans for 21 holiday pods near Fairmont Hotel 0 I tried the internet's 'best workout video' to burn belly fat and lose inches… 0 James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0