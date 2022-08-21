What the papers say – August 21

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Labour’s rise and a push to increase tuition fees feature among the nation’s papers.

The Observer reports the Labour party has seen a bounce in the polls as senior Tories warn of potential consequences of a Liz Truss premiership.

The Foreign Secretary has pledged to stop the exodus of doctors from the NHS if she becomes prime minister, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Truss: I'll halt NHS doctor exodus'https://t.co/0obtu7R4OP#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/48ZsMd1uX3 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 20, 2022

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with a push from university bosses to raise tuition fees closer to the £24,000-a-year average that foreign students pay.

SUNDAY TIMES: Universities push for ‘vital’ tuition fee rise #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Qr4aqtihup — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 20, 2022

The Sunday Express says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged businesses to prepare for the “mighty” Pacific trade deal, which he says “will mean lower prices on our supermarket shelves”.

The Independent dedicates its front page to a story on a “prison where Ukrainians vanish”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: The prison where Ukrainians vanish #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/A6ZbbKLyH9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 20, 2022

And the Daily Star Sunday says the former bodyguard of Diana, Princess of Wales, believes “British agents may have accidentally caused her death”.