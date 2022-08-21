Jurgen Klopp jokes about the money Liverpool have saved by not sacking him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp jokes about the money Liverpool have saved by not sacking him

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 9.03am Updated: August 21 2022, 9.21am
Manchester United have had six managers in the time Jurgen Klopp has been at Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp took a cheeky dig at Manchester United by suggesting his club had saved a fortune by not having to pay off as many managers as their arch-rivals in recent years.

Since the German arrived in 2015 half a dozen people – either permanent or interim – have taken charge at Old Trafford.

Klopp suggested it must have been a costly exercise.

Jurgen Klopp and Louis van Gaal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s first Manchester United counterpart was Louis van Gaal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Imagine the money Liverpool saved from not paying them (a similar number of managers) off,” said the Reds boss ahead of Monday’s meeting.

“I should have said that when I signed the last contract. It would have been an interesting number.”

Klopp admits with so many changes in the United hot seat it is difficult for him to plan for an established game-plan as it is constantly changing.

“Always a different Man Utd,” he added.

“That would make me as unnecessary as well if everyone could sit here and it would always look the same, so of course it depends who is in charge.

“They all play different, very different. Van Gaal to Mourinho – that was very different.

“You have to prepare completely differently and we will.”

Klopp has had very few bumps in the road since arriving in England, having won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup.

United’s latest incumbent Erik ten Hag has endured a difficult start, losing his first two matches, with criticism already raining down on his players.

The Liverpool manager was asked whether he had any sympathy for his opposite number, even if he was in charge of their big rivals.

“No. It’s football problems – we have problems,” he said.

“I’m not sure if you go to Manchester United and ask Erik ten Hag if we have a few too many injuries (he would sympathise). It is not like this.

“It is not necessary that I feel sympathy. It would not help them, would not harm them. We all have our own problems.”

Klopp said the pressure was the same managing a club like United as any other, it was just the focus was sharper on the top clubs.

“When I arrived seven years ago I don’t think we hit the ground running immediately. We played a good game at Tottenham but drew,” he said.

“It was not that everyone said ‘Oh my God, you can see it immediately’ but I can say I didn’t read anything and that makes it easier.

“You are not over the moon about your own results and you know what people might say so you just focus on work and go for the little steps, and I’m pretty sure in each club it is the same. The bigger clubs you talk more about them.

“If we are strong enough not to read that you can have an OK life and just work on the important stuff and that’s what I’ve done in seven years.

“That helps me and it’s the only advice I could give.”

