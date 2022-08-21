Flash flooding leaves 40 dead in northern India

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

At least 40 people have died and several are missing in flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains in northern India over the past three days.

The rains inundated hundreds of villages, swept away mud houses, flooded roads and destroyed bridges in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand states.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts more heavy to very heavy rain for the region in the next two days.

A landslide hit a road in Dharmsala, Himachal Pradesh state (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)

The Indian government said on Sunday that landslides and flooding in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh had killed at least 36 people. Hundreds were taking shelter in relief camps after being displaced from their flooded homes.

In neighbouring Uttarakhand state, a series of cloudbursts on Saturday left four dead and 13 missing as rivers breached banks and washed away some houses.

Monsoon rains have been particularly heavy (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)

Rescue teams were evacuating people left stranded in both states.

Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan north during the June-September monsoon season. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.

Last year, flash floods killed nearly 200 people and washed away houses in Uttarakhand.