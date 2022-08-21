Anthony Joshua will fight again this year as he bids to recover from defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anthony Joshua will fight again this year as he bids to recover from defeat

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 12.41pm Updated: August 21 2022, 12.47pm
Anthony Joshua plans to fight again this year (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua plans to fight again this year (Nick Potts/PA)

Anthony Joshua will fight again this year and is willing to take on all comers after removing any doubt over his future generated by another defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua declared “I’m a fighter for life, the hunger never dies” as he plans a return to the ring in December when he will begin rebuilding in the wake of a split decision loss to the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star in Jeddah.

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants Joshua to have three or four fights next year with a view to him eventually becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion.

Oleksandr Usyk (right) and Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua suffered a second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)

While the 32-year-old fell to the third defeat of his career, a cathartic performance that corrected the wrongs of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September means he remains a force in the division even if he is no longer at its pinnacle.

“I spoke to Eddie and asked him if it’s possible to get out in November because momentum is important in boxing. Eddie said December,” Joshua said.

“If it’s about who I fight, it’s come one, come all. Whoever wants it can get it, I don’t mind.”

Usyk is pursuing a unification fight with Tyson Fury in the hope of adding the WBC belt to the WBA, IBF and WBO titles he successfully defended on a gripping night at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena.

Joshua, meanwhile, will campaign in the division’s second tier where Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder and Joe Joyce are lucrative options once he has banked more rounds against less dangerous opponents.

Hearn has promised a busier schedule for the man whose future fights will be screened by DAZN as part of an £86million deal that was paused to enable Sky Sports to screen the Usyk rematch on pay-per-view in the UK.

“We want to see AJ active. There have been too many gaps between fights,” Hearn said.

Turning to Joshua, he added: “You’ve had to step up to carry the sport in our country. You never had the easy fights because you wanted to complete a resume.

Eddie Hearn
Eddie Hearn has praised Joshua for his impact on the sport (Nick Potts/PA)

“You wanted to fight the elite. You fought the pound for pound back to back. Here you lost a split decision to the best fighter in the sport. Everybody else would have vacated the WBO belt before the Tottenham fight but AJ’s never taken an easy touch.

“I would like to see him get back to enjoying himself, get back to the pressures of working his way back up to the championship belt. Now he will actually really start to enjoy himself.”

Whatever he produces in the ring over the coming years, Hearn insists Joshua’s impact on British boxing has been profound.

“We wouldn’t be here now, none of us would be in this room, without Anthony Joshua. Our business would not be what it is without Anthony Joshua,” Hearn said.

“No boxers would be earning the kind of money they are in the UK if it wasn’t for Anthony Joshua. He has taken the sport in terms of popularity and attraction from broadcasters and sponsors to another level.

“Fighters are benefiting because of the growth he has injected into the sport. If the public don’t respect him for what he’s done, you might as well give up.”

