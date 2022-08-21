Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan By Press Association August 21 2022, 1.03pm People collect their belongings from their damaged homes after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province, Afghanistan (Shafiullah Zwak/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan has left at least nine people dead, swept away homes and destroyed livestock and agricultural land. Video footage shows villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province, south of the capital Kabul, cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray. People clean up their damaged homes after heavy flooding in the Khushi district of Logar province, Afghanistan (Shafiullah Zwak/AP) Abdullah Mufaker, head of Logar province’s natural disaster management ministry, said it is still unknown how many people have been killed and injured but there have been at least nine fatalities. Del Agha, a village elder, said the flooding was unprecedented in the history of Khushi. “It destroyed all the people’s animals, houses and agricultural lands,” he said. Locals said the flooding was unprecedented for the area (Shafiullah Zwak/AP) “People are homeless, they have been refuged to the mountains.” Last week, heavy rains set off flash floods that killed at least 31 people and left dozens missing in northern Afghanistan. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death in ‘senseless attack’ Manchester City drop first points of the season in thrilling Newcastle draw Bernardo Silva rescues Man City from shock defeat in thrilling draw at Newcastle Police and crime commissioner ‘gobsmacked’ by support for cycling challenge Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle Thomas Tuchel plays down significance of Leeds’ work rate after Chelsea beaten David Moyes admits West Ham’s poor start to season is concerning Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder Tyson Fury says cousin stabbed to death and appeals for knife crime to stop Leeds stun Chelsea in three-goal victory at Elland Road More from The Courier Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity 0 Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity 0 3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble 0 Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the… 0 Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth 0