Irish community gathers in tribute to stabbed busker Thomas O’Halloran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Irish community gathers in tribute to stabbed busker Thomas O’Halloran

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 1.35pm
Members of the Irish community gather on Cayton Road in Greenford (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Members of the Irish community gather on Cayton Road in Greenford (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The “proud” and “strong” Irish community came together for a musical tribute to “loving” busker Thomas O’Halloran, the 87-year-old Irishman who died after he was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter in London.

More than 100 members of the Irish community, many wearing sports jerseys, gathered on Sunday morning at Cayton Road in Greenford, west London, to commemorate Mr O’Halloran with Irish music and prayers.

Mr O’Halloran, originally from Ennistymon in Co Clare, was known to busk regularly by the train station in Greenford and tributes included songs he performed.

He played the accordion and had recently been busking to raise money for Ukraine, when he would have the country’s flag draped over the front of his scooter.

Tributes to Thomas O'Halloran
Tributes to Thomas O’Halloran left in Greenford (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ambrose Gordon, 61, said his friend would have “loved” the tribute.

“He’d be there on his little trolley and he’d have been playing his tunes and things like that.”

Mr Gordon, originally from Co Galway, told the PA news agency: “I’m 60 years here and I have seen occasions, all kinds of occasions, and we are a very strong community, very, very strong.

“We came from every county today. We all wore our jerseys, so we’re very proud Irishmen, despite the fact we’re here 60 years.”

Another friend, 65-year-old Gerry Hehir, told PA that Mr O’Halloran’s death “shocked” the community.

Mr Hehir, from nearby South Harrow, said: “I have lived here for 29 years. It’s a shock, the way it happened. I mean, there’s a lot of tragedies in London and in the wider place and all throughout the world, but it’s a very, very sad thing.”

A woman lays flowers in memory of Mr O'Halloran
A woman lays flowers in memory of Mr O’Halloran (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He described Mr O’Halloran as “very quiet and professional”, adding he was “a very loving man and a very caring man, and he was “trying to collect for Ukraine, for the appalling disaster there”.

“He will be very well remembered for everything he’s done for the community.”

Mr Hehir described the event as a “sad occasion which turned into what I would call not joyful but the easing of people coming together. I think it meant a lot to the family and to all of us”.

Before the ceremony, flowers, candles and a vial of holy water were laid at the site near where Mr O’Halloran was stabbed.

One tribute read: “They will rejoice at the sound of your music. Heaven is special because you are there.”

Members of the Irish community gather
More than 100 people paid tribute at the event (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Local parish priest Father Tom Daly led the community in prayer, saying: “We pray today for Tom, who died so violently.

“In the face of this kind of awful incident, we don’t know what to do and people feel completely helpless.”

He added: “This is one thing to do, is to gather in solidarity. Solidarity with the family, whom we pray for, Thomas, whom we pray for, and with one another in the community here gathered.”

During the event, local musicians played several songs, including Now I’m Easy by the Dubliners, as the community clapped and sang along.

– Lee Byer, 44, will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with Mr O’Halloran’s murder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death in ‘senseless attack’
Kieran Trippier (left) curled in a brilliant free-kick for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Manchester City drop first points of the season in thrilling Newcastle draw
Bernardo Silva rescued Manchester City from a shock defeat by Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bernardo Silva rescues Man City from shock defeat in thrilling draw at Newcastle
Festus Akinbusoye completing the cycle with fellow team members (Festus Akinbusoye/PA)
Police and crime commissioner ‘gobsmacked’ by support for cycling challenge
Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were well beaten at Leeds (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Tuchel plays down significance of Leeds’ work rate after Chelsea beaten
David Moyes is concerned with West Ham’s poor start (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes admits West Ham’s poor start to season is concerning
The Kent Police flag at police headquarters in Maidstone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder
Tyson Fury posted about his cousin on Instagram (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury says cousin stabbed to death and appeals for knife crime to stop
Rodrigo was among the Leeds goalscorers (Nigel French/PA)
Leeds stun Chelsea in three-goal victory at Elland Road

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0