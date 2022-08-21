Jill Biden to leave isolation after testing negative for Covid-19

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since holidaying with President Joe Biden.

She will rejoin her husband at their Delaware beach home on Sunday, her office said.

The White House had announced on Tuesday that the 71-year-old, who like her husband has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, had tested positive for coronavirus.

She first had symptoms on Monday.

The 79-year-old president recovered from a rebound case of the virus on August 7.

Mrs Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and isolated at the Kiawah Island holiday home for five days before receiving negative results from two consecutive Covid-19 tests, spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said.