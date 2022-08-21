David Moyes admits West Ham’s poor start to season is concerning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

David Moyes admits West Ham’s poor start to season is concerning

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 5.37pm Updated: August 21 2022, 5.53pm
David Moyes is concerned with West Ham’s poor start (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes is concerned with West Ham’s poor start (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Moyes admitted West Ham’s poor start to the season is a cause for concern after they slumped to the foot of the Premier League.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard condemned West Ham to a 2-0 defeat at home to bogey side Brighton.

Mac Allister’s first-half penalty and Trossard’s breakaway goal maintained Brighton’s unbeaten start to the season and made it three defeats from three matches for the Hammers.

It is their worst start to a season for 51 years and they are also the only team in all four divisions yet to score a goal.

“I am concerned, but also I’m having to bed people in,” said Moyes, who started with £30million striker Gianluca Scamacca on the bench again.

“We’ve not quite got everything in place. Hopefully our quality will show through in the coming weeks.

“Alarm bells is too strong. We finished seventh, then sixth, and we take positives from that. We’ve lost a wee bit. We need to get away from that position.

“Last year we were one of the top goalscorers. But we are struggling a bit for goals. We’re aware we are not as free-flowing as we have been.”

There are also problems at the back with Kurt Zouma and new signing Thilo Kehrer culpable for both goals.

When Zouma gave the ball away upfield Trossard played in Danny Welbeck, who was upended by Kehrer to concede the penalty.

“I slept on it, because I don’t think Thilo was ready to start the game,” added Moyes.

Thilo Kehre
Thilo Kehrer had a disappointing game for West Ham (PA)

“He made the wrong decision to go to ground for the penalty kick. We gave the ball away terribly. They countered. Had he stayed on his feet, he would have probably seen it out.

“I probably wouldn’t have started Thilo if we’d been in a better place or had some other centre-halves available.”

Scamacca came on after an hour, but five minutes later Brighton doubled their lead.

Mac Allister’s pass forward found Pascal Gross, who held off Zouma while flicking the ball into the path of Trossard for a neat finish past Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham have now played the Seagulls 11 times in the Premier League and not beaten them once.

“I’ve only been here three years so you can’t blame me completely for all of that,” smiled Brighton boss Graham Potter.

“I thought we played well, not perfectly, but it was not easy out there.

“We scored a goal at a good time and had enough control of the game to say we deserved to win.

“There’s no secret, it’s just a hard-working team. When we play well we can can compete.”

Striker Neal Maupay looked to be on the verge of signing for Nottingham Forest last week, but he was among the substitutes in east London.

“It sounded imminent last week, it’s less imminent now,” said Potter. “That’s why he was in the squad. We’re happy to have him in the squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos was sent off in a dramatic match at Easter Road (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Morelos gets marching orders as Celtic pull clear – what we learned this weekend
Anthony Joshua suffered defeat in Saudi Arabia (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua reflects on defeat to Oleksandr Usyk – Sunday’s sporting social
Great Britain’s Joe Fraser won an individual apparatus title (Sven Hoppe via DPA)
Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman keep British gymnastics gold rush moving in Munich
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
Arteta making his mark, fragile Foxes and promising Palace – 5 things we learned
Kieran Trippier (left) curled in a brilliant free-kick for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Manchester City drop first points of the season in thrilling Newcastle draw
Anthony Joshua has admitted he let himself down (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua: I let myself down with behaviour after defeat by Oleksandr Usyk
Giorgos Giakoumakis scored off the bench for a second week running (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou delighted to see both strikers in form
Bernardo Silva rescued Manchester City from a shock defeat by Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bernardo Silva rescues Man City from shock defeat in thrilling draw at Newcastle
Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were well beaten at Leeds (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Tuchel plays down significance of Leeds’ work rate after Chelsea beaten

More from The Courier

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0