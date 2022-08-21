Bernardo Silva rescues Man City from shock defeat in thrilling draw at Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bernardo Silva rescues Man City from shock defeat in thrilling draw at Newcastle

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 6.43pm Updated: August 21 2022, 6.47pm
Bernardo Silva rescued Manchester City from a shock defeat by Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bernardo Silva rescued Manchester City from a shock defeat by Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bernardo Silva came to Manchester City’s rescue as the Premier League champions fought back to take a point from a six-goal thriller at Newcastle.

Silva, starting for the first time in the league this season, ensured a rip-roaring contest in which the visitors led after five minutes, but trailed 3-1 nine minutes into the second half, ended 3-3.

Before kick-off neither side had conceded a top-flight goal this season and when Ilkay Gundogan punctured the home side’s bubble within five minutes, the writing appeared to be on the wall.

City were back on terms, however, seconds later when De Bruyne picked out Silva’s run with an inch-perfect through-ball and he made no mistake.

Trippier’s afternoon looked to have taken a significant turn for the worse when referee Jarred Gillett produced a red card for his cynical trip on De Bruyne, although the official was advised to review the incident and duly reduced the punishment to a yellow.

Haaland could have won it with 12 minutes remaining, but stabbed over as the home fans collectively held their breath and although it was the visitors who finished the stronger, they ultimately had to make do with a point.

[[title]]

[[text]]

